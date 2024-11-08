Potions In Motion And The Natanya Experience And Unite To Tackle Mental Health In Hospitality At Art Basel Miami

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Natanya and Jason

Turning the Tables: How a Unique Partnership Seeks to Redefine Mental Wellness in the High-Stakes World of Hospitality

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold, innovative partnership, Potions in Motion, founded by hospitality leader Jason Savino, and Mental Advocate Natanya Wachtel are uniting to address a hidden crisis: the mental health struggles faced by professionals in hospitality. Set to debut at Art Basel Miami 2024, this collaboration isn't just about business. It's about a movement to confront mental health, addiction, and suicide prevention in a sector renowned for its high demands and relentless pace.The hospitality industry is known for creating memorable experiences and providing luxury to its clientele, yet the toll on those who serve is often overlooked. Studies reveal that individuals in hospitality face some of the highest rates of burnout, addiction, and mental health challenges of any industry. In fact, over 85% of hospitality workers report symptoms of burnout (Cornell University), with nearly half suffering from serious mental health issues that go unaddressed.“People think it's just part of the job,” says Jason.“But it doesn't have to be. We're showing there's another way to approach this industry-one that cares about the people as much as the profits.”For years, hospitality professionals have been on the front lines of creating happiness for others, often sacrificing their own well-being in the process. Long hours, high stress, and the pressure to deliver exceptional service, night after night, leave little room for self-care. Whether it's food and beverage, hotels, or event planning, the hospitality world is notorious for its 24/7 nature. Workers are“always on,” often in environments that normalize alcohol use, work exhaustion, and an“all-or-nothing” mentality. This constant pressure, combined with a lack of industry-wide mental health support, can lead to addiction and mental health issues that ripple through every aspect of their lives.It's About More Than Business; It's About Changing Lives”“Hospitality is an industry built on relationships and service,” explains Natanya Wachtel, founder of The New Solutions Network and Host of The Natanya Experience family of shows.“These are people who have dedicated their careers to creating joy for others. But at what cost? With Jason's support, we're confronting this head-on-highlighting the resources, community, and advocacy needed to care for those who give so much to others.” This partnership brings The Natanya Experience's commitment to wellness and mental health into the heart of an industry that has historically lacked access to support and resources.Jason Savino, who founded a series of businesses that bring unforgettable luxury experiences to South Florida, knows firsthand the toll this business can take. From early mornings setting up events to late nights ensuring everything goes perfectly, Jason has seen the physical and emotional costs of high-end hospitality on his employees and peers.Introducing evrmore as a Mental Wellness Solution for Potions in Motion EmployeesTo further support the mental wellness of hospitality professionals, Natanya is introducing evrmore, a pioneering mental wellness app created by Ivy Mahsciao. Available to all Potions in Motion employees, evrmore combines machine learning and humanistic psychology to provide a safe, supportive space for self-care, personal growth, and stress management. With evrmore, employees have access to personalized mental health tools, helping them feel supported in ways that fit their unique needs. This app is just one of the initiatives under The Natanya Experience; throughout 2025, additional special events and workshops will offer holistic resources to ensure that everyone can nurture their mental well-being without“pouring from an empty cup.”“The late nights, the constant pressure-it's hard on people,” Jason shares.“I've always been about delivering a great service, but I can't ignore the challenges that come with the territory.” By collaborating with Natanya, Jason is putting his business influence behind the mission to provide support for mental wellness, addiction recovery, and resources that offer hope to hospitality workers everywhere.A Transformative Mission Rooted in Real SolutionsThrough this partnership, Potions in Motion will donate a percentage of its profits to CreateIt Labs, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Washington, NJ, dedicated to empowering underserved communities through creativity, skills-building, and mental health support. Natanya, who serves as a board member for CreateIt Labs, sees this collaboration as a way to make tangible differences.“CreateIt Labs isn't just an organization; it's a lifeline. And by partnering with Potions in Motion, we're creating pathways for people in hospitality to find stability, purpose, and wellness,” she says.CreateIt Labs offers a diverse range of opportunities, from product development to hands-on learning experiences, that provide an invaluable outlet for stress and personal growth. From young students engaging in robotics competitions to senior citizens finding connection through community projects, CreateIt Labs bridges generational gaps and preserves traditional skills like woodworking and metalworking while introducing advanced techniques like 3D printing and laser engraving. These programs not only provide practical skills but also foster a sense of agency and connection, helping people from all walks of life find purpose, relief from stress, and new avenues for personal fulfillment. (N to add lines re: product development here as well**)A Unique, Human-Centered Story Brought to Life in Behind the ServiceIn 'Behind the Service', the upcoming themed series by The Natanya Experience, viewers will witness the true dynamics of this partnership, from candid discussions about the hidden costs of hospitality to Jason and Natanya's vision for a future where mental health support is accessible industry-wide. The series will offer an intimate look at their shared mission, combining Natanya's background in behavioral science with Jason's hands-on expertise to address one of the industry's most pressing issues.“Our partnership is about more than business,” Natanya says.“It's about creating solutions, starting conversations, and ensuring that people in this industry know they're not alone.”Addressing a Crisis of Addiction and Burnout in HospitalityThe statistics are harrowing. In the U.S. alone, the hospitality industry has one of the highest turnover rates, often due to the intense mental and emotional demands placed on workers. Alcohol and substance use disorders are twice as prevalent in hospitality compared to other sectors (National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism), with workers often self-medicating to cope with stress and exhaustion. The reality is stark: the mental health crisis in hospitality is not just a personal issue; it's an industry-wide epidemic.Jason's leadership style, with a focus on empathy, sets an example in an industry where hustle is often celebrated more than health. He's known for his hands-on approach, leading by example and showing that“no job is too small.” It's a mindset that has fostered deep loyalty among his team, many of whom he's supported through personal challenges. His partnership with Natanya and The Natanya Experience is an extension of this ethos, bringing visibility to issues like addiction and suicide prevention in hospitality, and helping those who make every experience memorable feel seen, heard, and valued.In our recent inaugural episode of 'Behind the Service', Jason shared a powerful story that captured the difficult realities of balancing compassion and leadership in the hospitality industry. He spoke candidly about an experience with an employee struggling with alcoholism-one of many challenges he faces in an industry where addiction is all too common. Recognizing this individual's potential, Jason offered multiple opportunities for growth, hoping to guide them toward a healthier path with added resources and encouragement. Watch the full episode here Potion in Motion Founder Jay Savino on Changing Lives, The Industry and Future of Service IndustryDespite his efforts, the situation ultimately didn't work out, and Jason was forced to make the difficult decision to let the employee go.“I try to help whenever I can, but sometimes I have to accept that I can't fix everything,” he reflected. Adding to the weight of the moment, Jason's son was present, witnessing firsthand the challenges of leadership-the times when, despite every good intention, choices have to be made that impact lives profoundly. This experience underscored for Jason the ripple effect of addiction, extending beyond the individual to touch everyone around them.Art Basel Miami Unveiling: A Celebration of Purpose and ProgressThis December, the partnership will be formally unveiled at Art Basel Miami, a cultural milestone where art, entertainment, hospitality, wellness, and advocacy converge.“Art Basel is the perfect stage for this collaboration,” says Jason.“It's a place where creativity meets purpose, and that's exactly what our partnership is about-creating meaningful experiences while making sure we take care of everyone in the back of the house as well as the front of the house.” This high-profile debut not only introduces their shared mission but amplifies the message that wellness belongs in every industry, especially one as demanding as hospitality.Engaging Audiences through Social Media and Strategic AlignmentBoth The Natanya Experience and Potions in Motion are committed to driving this conversation forward through co-created social media campaigns, leveraging hashtags like #MentalWellnessInHospitality and #ArtBaselImpact. Through real-time updates, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and community engagement, they aim to connect with audiences both inside and outside the industry, fostering a movement for change.About Potions in MotionFounded by Jason Savino, Potions in Motion delivers luxury food and beverage experiences at premier events across South Florida. Known for his commitment to excellence, Jason's vision extends beyond the events he curates-he is a quiet champion for mental health and wellness within the industry he loves.About The Natanya ExperienceThe Natanya Experience family of shows offers powerful, diverse perspectives on wellness, mental health, and the resilience found in different walks of life.Each unique subgenre-Game Mindset, Psych and Hip-Hop, Organized Minds, and Behind the Service-connects with distinct audiences, inspiring them to pursue transformation and helping them navigate the complexities of mental wellness.Behind the Service centers on the mental wellness challenges of the hospitality industry, specifically through the lens of partnerships like the one with Jason Savino and his company, Potions in Motion. This series explores the unique stresses faced by those working in fast-paced, high-pressure hospitality environments, from chefs and bartenders to event planners. Through candid discussions and behind-the-scenes stories, Behind the Service highlights the mental toll of the industry and offers insights into coping strategies and wellness tools, such as mindfulness and yoga. It's about acknowledging the unseen emotional battles in hospitality and supporting industry professionals with resources to enhance mental health and well-being.Together, The Natanya Experience family of shows creates a powerful platform that reflects the diversity of human experiences, reminding audiences that resilience, wellness, and transformation are journeys available to everyone.About CreateIt LabsCreateIt Labs is a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing creativity, innovation, and mental wellness in underserved communities. With over 20,000 sqft of space, CreateIT labs provides access to a wide range of trade and technology equipment to all walks of life that might not otherwise be able to have. They have worktables, tools, and equipment for electronics, metalworking, and woodworking, with 3D printing, CNC routing, textiles, laser cutting, software coding, and computer-aided design. Its highly skilled staff are dedicated to advising all levels of makers, inventors, and innovating companies, in learning trade crafts, product development, innovation, and business acceleration. Classes are available in electronics and robotics, and numerous woodworking and metal-working skills as well as STEM classes for kids.Through the coming year they are planning to host a variety of public events, including speakers, hackathons, corporate events and team-building activities.Join Us on This Mission: A Call to ActionThis partnership between The Natanya Experience and Potions in Motion is more than just a collaboration; it's a catalyst for change in an industry long overdue for transformation. Together, we're challenging the norms, breaking down stigmas, and bringing mental wellness into the heart of hospitality. But we can't do it alone.We invite you to be part of this powerful movement. Through donations, sponsorships, or direct collaboration, you can help us create meaningful opportunities for those who serve others daily-often at the cost of their own well-being. By joining forces, we're ensuring that mental health, addiction support, and creative outlets become standard resources for hospitality professionals and their families.Why Partner with Us?Purpose-Driven Impact: Your sponsorship isn't just about visibility; it's about taking real, actionable steps toward improving mental wellness in an industry facing critical mental health challenges. Every contribution supports programs that provide resources, education, and hands-on creative outlets for underserved communities through CreateIt Labs and evermoreAmplified Reach: As a sponsor, your brand gains prime placement across The Natanya Experience and Potions in Motion's platforms, reaching a dedicated audience passionate about wellness, empowerment, and positive change in high-stress industries.Transformative Opportunities: By aligning with The Natanya Experience, you're not just supporting a cause, you're becoming a part of a cultural shift. With integrated sponsorship options-including event support, media features, and custom social campaigns-your brand can play a pivotal role in reshaping how we approach wellness in hospitality.Join us in rewriting the narrative and fostering a future where mental wellness is central to hospitality. Your partnership directly impacts lives by supporting our initiatives-working to provide mental health resources, addiction recovery, and skills development for all.Interested in Joining the Movement?To explore sponsorship or partnership opportunities, reach out to us. Together, let's create a movement that inspires, empowers, and brings real-world change to those who need it most.We invite collaborators, sponsors, and media partners to join this groundbreaking journey. Contact us for more information about the partnership and upcoming events at Art Basel Miami.

