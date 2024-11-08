Zelensky: We Are Working To Strengthen Positions On Kurakhove And Pokrovsk Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kurakhove and Pokrovsk are currently the most difficult sectors on the front.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The Commander-in-Chief delivered a report today. The frontline. Kurakhove direction and Pokrovsk direction are the most challenging at the moment. The military command and the brigade command are working to strengthen our positions," he said.

Zelensky said that on Friday, November 8, he presented certificates for 30 apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and relatives of Ukrainian defenders from various agencies, including the Ground Forces, Air Force, Navy, Air Assault Forces, Special Operations Forces, Defense Forces, National Guard of Ukraine, as well as a fallen Hero of Ukraine - an employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

"This will always remain the foundation of Ukraine's policy towards Heroes – not just our memory of those who saved Ukraine with their courage, but also our ability to show the state's respect through concrete actions, concrete decisions, and concrete care for Ukrainian Heroes," Zelensky said.