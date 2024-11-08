Zelensky Announces 'Winter Package' Of Support For Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers is currently preparing a number of solutions for the winter support package for Ukrainians, which will be presented this month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Government officials are now preparing other decisions, including the winter support package for Ukrainians; these decisions will be presented this month," he said.

Zelensky said that he had instructed the to introduce a fixed supplement for all Ukrainian teachers, with an extra UAH 1,000 to be paid from January and UAH 2,000 from September.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers made the decision. We all understand that our state's resources are limited, but the Government must help people who work in Ukraine and, of course, for Ukraine. The funds are in place," he said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier that from January 2025, teachers would receive a monthly supplement of UAH 1,000.

