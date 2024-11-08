Zelensky: It Is Impossible To Maintain Stability For European Nations Without Strong Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is impossible to maintain stability for European nations without a strong Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address , Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to him, on Friday, meetings and were held all day in Kyiv after a summit of the European Community in Budapest.

"Ukraine's position has been presented. And overall, the development of European policy for the coming period should be collaborative, coordinated, and directly supportive of our partnership in Europe and the Euro-Atlantic community. Just as global affairs collapse without a strong America, maintaining stability for European nations is simply impossible without a strong Europe," Zelensky said.

He noted that the next week should also bring relevant results - results in the work of the Ukrainian authorities with partners.

Zelensky recalled that on Friday, he had a phone call with Finnish President Alexander Stubb about cooperation between Ukraine and Finland - both bilaterally and with a wider range of partners.

He thanked Finland for all the defense and political support that Ukraine receives.

"We have already received 26 military assistance packages. I am grateful! We also discussed the prospects for the coming months, as well as Finland's contacts with other states, with other leaders, which are crucial in ensuring real peace for Ukraine and all of Europe. We are doing everything to force Russia into engaging in normal, meaningful negotiations based on international law, not terror," Zelensky said.