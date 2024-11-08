Ukraine, UK Sign Memorandum Launching Green Transition Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the of the United Kingdom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on establishing enhanced cooperation and launching the Green Transition Office.

The document was signed by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko and Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine Martin Harris during the related to Ukraine's climate and policy with regard to EU membership, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Despite the fact that we are facing the war and experiencing daily destruction, we are thinking about the future of Ukraine and how we want to restore the economy. It is important to prepare projects now, as Ukraine has the opportunity to finance green transition projects through the Ukraine Facility programme,” Svyrydenko noted.

In her words, the four-year programme provides not only for budget financing but also the provision of guarantees to Ukrainian entrepreneurs who are ready to implement green transition projects.

As emphasized by Svyrydenko, the plan was developed in a short period of less than a year with active public involvement and the support of the Embassy of the United Kingdom.

A reminder that the Green Transition Office is a structural subdivision under the Ukrainian Economy Ministry that will coordinate the implementation of the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) until 2030. The ministry issued an order on its creation on October 8, 2024.

The Green Transition Office will be responsible for monitoring progress, developing implementation programmes, coordinating the efforts of stakeholders, and attracting green energy financing.

