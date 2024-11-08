Embraer Soars: Q3 2024 Results Exceed Expectations, Boosting Stock Price
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Embraer, Brazil's leading aircraft manufacturer, reported impressive third-quarter results for 2024. The company's revenue reached R$9.4 billion ($1.65 billion), marking a 50% increase compared to the same period in 2023.
This surge in revenue propelled Embraer's stock price to new heights. The company's adjusted net profit skyrocketed to R$1.18 billion ($207 million), a remarkable 604% increase from the previous year.
This substantial growth stems from strong performances in the Executive Aviation and Defense & Security sectors. Both divisions experienced revenue growth exceeding 85% year-over-year.
Embraer delivered 59 aircraft in Q3 2024, a 37% increase from the 43 units delivered in Q3 2023. The breakdown includes 41 executive jets, 16 commercial jets, and two C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft.
This uptick in deliveries reflects the company's improved production efficiency and market demand. The compan 's order backlog reached $22.7 billion, the highest level in nine years.
This robust backlog indicates strong future revenue potential and customer confidence in Embraer's products. The increase represents 25% year-over-year growth and a 10% quarter-over-quarter improvement.
Embraer's Strong Q3 2024 Performance
Embraer's adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2024 stood at R$1.976 billion ($346.7 million), more than doubling the figure from the same period last year.
The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 21.1%, up 9.4 percentage points from Q3 2023. Following these strong results, Embraer revised its full-year 2024 guidance.
The company now expects to deliver 70-73 commercial aircraft, slightly down from the previous estimate of 72-80. However, the executive jet delivery forecast remains unchanged at 125–135 units.
Analysts from major financial institutions reacted positively to Embraer's Q3 results. Citi analysts highlighted the adjusted earnings per share of $1.20, which surpassed their estimate of $0.30.
In addition, Goldman Sachs noted that the revenue exceeded consensus expectations by 7%. The market responded enthusiastically to Embraer's performance.
The company's stock price surged by 6.15% to R$53.13 ($9.32) following the earnings release. This increase outperformed the broader Ibespa index, which declined by 1.53% on the same day.
