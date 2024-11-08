Gold Prices Dip As Dollar Strengthens: A Week Of Market Fluctuations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The gold experienced a notable shift this week. Futures contracts for the precious metal closed lower on Friday. This change came after the US dollar gained strength in the afternoon.



The market reacted to news about President-elect Donald Trump's trade representative choice. invited Robert Lighthizer to return to this role. Lighthizer aligns with Trump's views on trade tariffs.



By the end of trading, December gold futures fell 0.40% to $2,694.8 per troy ounce. Over the week, gold saw a 2% decrease in value. This decline followed a period of growth leading up to the US election.



Ole Hansen from Saxo Bank offered insights on the situation. He noted that precious metals, including gold, had risen before the election.



However, gold prices dropped sharply afterward. This decline coincided with increases in both the US dollar and Treasury yields. Despite this setback, Hansen remains optimistic about precious metals.







He points to three factors supporting gold's future value. These include ongoing US debt issues, central banks buying more gold reserves, and inflation concerns due to tariffs.



The market's response highlights the complex relationship between gold and economic factors. Gold often serves as a safe haven during uncertain times.



However, it can be sensitive to currency fluctuations and interest rates. Investors and analysts continue to watch these trends closely. The interplay between political decisions, economic policies, and market reactions shapes gold's value.



As always, the precious metal market reflects broader economic and political landscapes. This week's events serve as a reminder of the gold market's volatility.



They also underscore the importance of considering multiple factors when analyzing precious metal trends. As the economic situation evolves, so too will the outlook for gold.

