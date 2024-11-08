(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The

dental chains market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 80.4 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increase in prevalence of mouth, throat, and tongue cancer

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing adoption of advanced dental procedures. However,

high cost associated with dental procedures poses a challenge. Key market players include Affordable Care LLC, Affordable Dentistry Today, American Family Dentistry, ClearChoice Management Services LLC, Coast Dental Services LLC, Dental Associates, Familia Dental, ForwardDental, Great Expressions Dental Centers, Heartland Dental LLC, InterDent Service Corp., MB2 Dental Solutions, Mortenson Dental Partners, North American Dental Group, OnSite Health

Inc, PERFECT TEETH, SAGE DENTAL MANAGEMENT LLC., Smile Brands, SmileDirectClub Inc., and Western Dental Services Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Chains Market in US 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Revenue Stream (Endodontics, Cosmetic dentistry, Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, and Others) and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled Affordable Care LLC, Affordable Dentistry Today, American Family Dentistry, ClearChoice Management Services LLC, Coast Dental Services LLC, Dental Associates, Familia Dental, ForwardDental, Great Expressions Dental Centers, Heartland Dental LLC, InterDent Service Corp., MB2 Dental Solutions, Mortenson Dental Partners, North American Dental Group, OnSite Health

Inc, PERFECT TEETH, SAGE DENTAL MANAGEMENT LLC., Smile Brands, SmileDirectClub Inc., and Western Dental Services Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Dental Services market in the US is witnessing notable trends in preventive care and oral health awareness. Prevention is key in dental health, with a focus on dental check-ups, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and decay prevention. Restorative treatments, cosmetic procedures, orthodontics, oral surgery, and dental products continue to be in demand. However, the high transmission rate of COVID-19 has led to a decline in revenue due to elective procedure postponements and social distancing measures. Dentists are adapting by offering virtual consultations and enhanced safety protocols. Preventive care, such as dental check-ups and cleanings, remain crucial for addressing dental disorders like decay, trauma, and periodontal diseases. Private organizations like Pacific Dental Services are expanding dental health initiatives through dental clinics and dental health days. The geriatric population's tooth loss and tooth mortality have fueled the demand for dental implants, which offer advantages over traditional bridges and crowns. The dental loupe market is also growing, providing dental professionals with improved visibility during procedures. Despite challenges, the future of the dental industry remains bright with advancements in dental technology and a growing focus on oral health knowledge.



The dental chains market in the US has experienced significant growth due to advancements in dental procedures. Three-dimensional (3D) printing, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology, and laser dentistry have revolutionized the industry. According to the Journal of the American Dental Association, 3D printing can increase the accuracy of clinical dentistry in both academic and private offices. Previously, dental clinics relied on third parties for multiple requests. However, many dental chain clinics now handle their 3D printing needs in-house or through more affordable channels. Dental products that can be 3D printed include dental crowns, models, surgical guides, and prostheses. These advancements have streamlined the dental industry, making it more efficient and cost-effective.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Dental Services market in the US is facing several challenges in the current scenario. Prevention of dental health issues remains a top priority, but access to preventive care in rural communities is a significant concern. Restorative treatments, cosmetic procedures, orthodontics, oral surgery, dental check-ups, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, crowns, bridges, implants, and other dental services are seeing a decline in revenue due to fewer patient visits. Decay, trauma,

periodontitis, endodontics, and other dental disorders are on the rise, emphasizing the need for oral health awareness. Cosmetic dentistry, including teeth whitening, veneers, bonding, clear aligners, and teeth straightening, continue to be popular. Oral surgery services, including extractions, root canals, and dental implants, are essential for addressing dental disorders. The market for dental products, including dental loupes, is growing as dentists adapt to social distancing measures and high transmission rates. The decline in elective procedures and dental clinics' closure due to the pandemic has impacted the market significantly. Dentists are focusing on reimbursements and tax benefits to stay afloat. Private organizations like Pacific Dental Services are expanding their reach to provide dental health services to more people. Oral health knowledge and dental health day campaigns are essential to promote dental implants, dental caries prevention, and tooth mortality awareness. The geriatric population's tooth loss and dental implants' advantages are crucial areas of focus. The dental industry is adapting to the challenges and finding innovative solutions to provide essential dental services while ensuring safety. The dental chains market in the US faces challenges due to high dental procedure costs. These expenses create barriers to growth and accessibility, as inadequate insurance reimbursement rates make services less affordable, particularly for low-income families and the uninsured. Patients may delay or forgo necessary treatments, impacting overall demand negatively. Dental chains also grapple with increasing operational costs, including labor, materials, and technology, which can lead to higher prices for patients and discourage them from seeking care. Competition from emerging dental chains could potentially lower costs, but it also puts pressure on existing practices to maintain profitability amid escalating expenses.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This dental chains market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Endodontics

1.2 Cosmetic dentistry

1.3 Prosthodontics

1.4 Orthodontics 1.5 Others

2.1 North America

1.1

Endodontics- Endodontics is a common dental procedure in the US, particularly in dental chains. This treatment is essential when the dental pulp, which consists of nerves, arteries, veins, lymph nodes, and connective tissue, becomes diseased or damaged. Endodontics involves preserving or removing the pulp, depending on the severity of the condition. The US endodontics market is projected to expand due to the increasing use of advanced endodontic devices and the rise in the number of skilled dentists, facilitated by improved healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives. The segment's growth is attributed to the high prevalence of dental diseases and the preference for tooth preservation over extraction.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

The Dental Services market in the US is focused on providing Prevention and dental health services to communities, with an emphasis on preventive care. This includes dental check-ups, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and dental education to promote good oral hygiene. Restorative treatments, such as fillings, crowns, bridges, and root canals, are also offered to repair damaged teeth. Cosmetic procedures, including teeth straightening and oral surgery services, are available for those seeking aesthetic improvements. Orthodontics and oral surgery services, including extractions and root canals, are provided by specialized dentists like orthodontists and endodontists. The market has been impacted by lockdown restrictions, social distancing, and high transmission rates, leading to a decrease in elective procedures. Dental clinics have adapted by offering virtual consultations and implementing strict safety protocols. The market includes a range of dental products and cosmetic dentistry services. Periodontitis, a serious gum disease, remains a significant concern, highlighting the importance of preventive care.

Market Research Overview

The Dental Services Market in the US is a significant sector that focuses on preventing and treating various dental health issues. This market encompasses preventive care, restorative treatments, cosmetic procedures, orthodontics, oral surgery, and more. Prevention plays a crucial role, with dental check-ups, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and decay prevention being essential services. Restorative treatments include fillings, crowns, bridges, implants, and oral surgery services for trauma or tooth loss. Cosmetic procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, bonding, clear aligners, and teeth straightening also contribute to the market's growth. However, the market has faced challenges due to social distancing measures and the high transmission rate of COVID-19, leading to a revenue decline and fewer patient visits. Dental disorders like periodontitis, endodontic treatments, and tooth decay continue to pose challenges. Private organizations, dental clinics, hospitals, and dentists collaborate to provide dental health services, with reimbursements and tax benefits incentivizing dental care. The market includes dental products like dental loupes, clip-on loupes, and conferences to promote oral health awareness and knowledge.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Revenue Stream



Endodontics



Cosmetic Dentistry



Prosthodontics



Orthodontics

Others

Geography North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED