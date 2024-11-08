Camp Mini-Yo-We And Algonquin Digital Celebrate The Release Of 'Brent Run 2024' Adventure Film And Fundraising Milestone

MUSKOKA, ON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Camp Mini-Yo-We, in partnership with Algonquin Digital, proudly announces the release of Run 2024, a thrilling 16-minute documentary that follows two families as they take on the 162-kilometer Brent Run through Algonquin Park. This inspiring film, now available at

BrentRun , showcases both the raw beauty of nature and the immense challenge of completing the journey-all while raising over $125,000 to send kids in need to summer camp.

An Epic Adventure with a Heartfelt Purpose

The Brent Run is one of Algonquin Park's most challenging endurance feats. It spans 162 kilometres from Canoe Lake to Brent and back, including 46 portages. Typically, a trip takes 8 to 10 days, and the Montgomery and Tamming families pushed themselves to complete it in under 40 hours. Their motivation? To raise funds that will provide life-changing summer camp experiences for children in need.

"We live in a world that seeks comfort, but pushing ourselves beyond that is what builds resilience," said participant Andy Montgomery. "This challenge is about more than endurance; it's about making a real difference for kids who deserve a chance to experience camp."

Capturing the Journey: Algonquin Digital's Creative Excellence

Algonquin Digital, a Muskoka-based media and marketing company known for its high-quality video production and storytelling, produced the documentary, bringing audiences into the intensity and beauty of the journey. From wildlife encounters and breathtaking landscapes to the physical and emotional hurdles faced by the paddlers, the film immerses viewers in the adventure.

"Our goal was to tell a story that's as inspiring as it is visually stunning," said Josh Ankenmann from Algonquin Digital. "We wanted to showcase the beauty of Algonquin Park while highlighting the determination and teamwork of the participants. It's a celebration of both the Canadian wilderness and the incredible impact of Camp Mini-Yo-We's mission."

Fundraising Success: Over $100,000 Raised for Camp Mini-Yo-We

This year's Brent Run exceeded expectations, raising over $100,000. These funds will provide underprivileged children with the opportunity to attend Camp Mini-Yo-We, where they can enjoy outdoor activities, build friendships, and gain confidence. For many kids, this experience is a turning point that opens doors to personal growth and lifelong memories.

"Camp Mini-Yo-We is a place where kids can discover who they are and what they're capable of," said Executive Director Rich Birch. "We're grateful to the Montgomery and Tamming families, our generous donors, and Algonquin Digital for making this film possible and supporting our mission."

Watch the Film and Make a Difference

The Brent Run 2024 documentary is now live and free to watch at

BrentRun . Audiences are encouraged to watch, share, and contribute to the ongoing fundraising efforts. Every donation helps more children experience the joys and growth that summer camp provides.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Camp Mini-Yo-We:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (705) 385-2629

Website:

Algonquin Digital:

Email: [email protected]

Website:



About Camp Mini-Yo-We

Camp Mini-Yo-We is a leading Christian summer camp in Muskoka, Ontario, committed to providing transformative experiences through outdoor adventures, spiritual growth, and community.

About Algonquin Digital

Algonquin Digital is a premier media and marketing company based in Muskoka that specializes in video production and digital media. Their in-house team delivers compelling content that connects with audiences and elevates brands.

Experience the thrill of the adventure and the heart of the mission-watch the full film at

BrentRun .

SOURCE Camp Mini-Yo-We; Algonquin Digital

