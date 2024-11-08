Maria Cecilia Conder Selected As Top Board Member Of The Year In Fine Arts By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maria Cecilia Conder, CEO and Founder, was recently selected by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as the Top Board Member of the Year in Fine Arts for 2025 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith over four decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Conder has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Ms. Conder is a beacon of wisdom, hard work, and professionalism and a prolific art collector, arts advocate, and retired CEO founder shining brightly in her hometown of Sarasota, Florida. She has dedicated much of her life to the art and luxury jewelry sectors, showcasing her deep-rooted love for the arts and ultra-luxe aesthetics. Not stopping there, Maria Cecilia continually demonstrates her generosity by actively participating in numerous charitable endeavors.Her passion for the arts and stoicism were the foundational cornerstone propelling her professional trajectory. Beginning her journey as a dancer and cultural ambassador with The Bayanihan Philippine National Dance Company, she embodied the essence of a team player, fostering creative synergy within her team. Her fire, or tireless energy, never extinguished; instead, it shifted flames, leading her to become a top Cartier sales ambassador, demonstrating her hard-working nature and professional flair. Afterward, she boldly established her art consulting firm, driven by her passion to redefine the art industry.Art collecting has been a passion for her, a flair she inherited from her parents. This hobby has been more than just a pastime for her; it is a source of inspiration, a testament to her wisdom in appreciating timeless beauty and masterful craftsmanship. The depth of her knowledge of art, coupled with her unwavering enthusiasm, is seen in her pursuit and her interactions with artists, fellow collectors, and professionals in the field.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Conder earned her BA from De La Salle University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Conder has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was recognized as LinkedIn's Top 100 Inspirational and Influential Filipinos, Top 250 Rising Stars & Upcoming Influencers in 2023, and Top 100 Global Thought Leaders in 2024. She earned 10 Top Community Badges on LinkedIn, including a Top Community Badge for Arts Administration, Thought Leadership, Servant Leadership, Collaborative Leadership, and Transformational Leadership, among others. The Sarasota Board of County Commissioners recently appointed her as a Member of the Advisory Council of the Historical Commission. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award. She will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in Las Vegas next December for her selection as Top Board Member of the Year in Fine Arts.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Conder is also known for her generous heart. As an active arts advocate since 2019, she has consistently channeled her resources into furthering the cause of arts advocacy. She is a Board Member-at-Large for Arts Advocates, The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, Florida, a nonprofit. It is one of the longest-active arts societies in Florida. She initiated and co-chaired its most successful exhibit of the Florida Highwaymen artists, attended by over 1,000 art enthusiasts and collectors. She and her husband donated five Original Florida Highwaymen masterpieces exhibited at the Arts Advocates Gallery. The Original Florida Highwaymen were 26 African-American landscape artists who were not allowed in galleries in the '50s at that time. Relentless, they sold their artworks on the Florida Highways from the trunks of their cars to survive and thrive. In 2004, Florida state honored them to the Florida Artists Hall of Fame.She is an active member of other nonprofits like the all-women's charity Impact100SRQ and an Ambassador for the Sarasota Arts & Cultural Alliance. Her kindness does not end there – she extends her helping hand to various other charity initiatives, like Easter Seals of Sarasota in support of disabled children, the Sarasota Garden Club, Wounded Warriors, New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, and Mount Sinai Hospital, signifying her immense generosity. She donated the art appraisals and evaluations of the forty-three pieces of the private art collection of the Sarasota condominium building where she and her husband, Richard Conder, reside. She was instrumental in having the Sarasota artists and their artworks in the collection, which was Sarasota county-certified with a recognition certificate. She is also active with Philippine nonprofits, such as the Philippine Women's University, her high school alma mater.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Conder for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Conder attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling, spending time with her husband, Richard, and indulging in her love for the arts. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those entering the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. 