Brazilian Publishers Discuss Releases In Sharjah

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Ten Brazilian publishing houses joined the 14th Sharjah Publishers in the United Arab Emirates. The annually held event welcomes professionals from around the world for panels on trends and business matchmaking sit-downs.

The Brazilian companies participated under the Brazilian Publishers project, an initiative of the Brazilian Chamber and the Brazilian Trade and Agency (ApexBrasil) to promote Brazilian writers and literature abroad. The project enables the negotiations on publishing rights with publishing houses in different countries, among other things.



The participating Brazilian publishing houses were Ruth Rocha, Rua do Sabão, Pergunta Fixar, Telos, Tabla, Solisluna, Boitempo, Aleph, and Boitempo, plus the reading platform Árvore. The Brazilian Publishers project said the Sharjah event should lead to USD 80,000 worth of business deals in the next 12 months.



The Publishers Conference preceded the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), one of the biggest publishing industry events in the world, which kicked off last Wednesday (6) and will continue until November 17.

