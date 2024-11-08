Brazilian Publishers Discuss Releases In Sharjah
Date
11/8/2024 2:23:04 PM
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – Ten Brazilian publishing houses joined the 14th Sharjah Publishers conference in the United Arab Emirates. The annually held event welcomes professionals from around the world for panels on industry trends and business matchmaking sit-downs.
The Brazilian companies participated under the Brazilian Publishers project, an initiative of the Brazilian book Chamber and the Brazilian Trade and investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) to promote Brazilian writers and literature abroad. The project enables the negotiations on publishing rights with publishing houses in different countries, among other things.
The participating Brazilian publishing houses were Ruth Rocha, Rua do Sabão, Pergunta Fixar, Telos, Tabla, Solisluna, Boitempo, Aleph, and Boitempo, plus the reading platform Árvore. The Brazilian Publishers project said the Sharjah event should lead to USD 80,000 worth of business deals in the next 12 months.
Sharjah hosts book fair
The Publishers Conference preceded the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), one of the biggest publishing industry events in the world, which kicked off last Wednesday (6) and will continue until November 17.
Read more:
Reading platform seeks partners in Sharjah
Press Release/SIBF
The post Brazilian publishers discuss releases in Sharjah appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
MENAFN08112024000213011057ID1108866507
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.