Honoring Veterans: Randy Couture & Wise Food Storage Join Forces To Support Veteran Initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Veterans Day approaches, Wise Food Storage proudly honors the dedication and sacrifices of U.S. Veterans and active military personnel who have served our country. As a trusted leader in emergency preparedness and survival food, we are dedicated to supporting those who have given so much to protect our freedoms.This Veterans Day, we are especially excited to highlight our partnership with Veteran and MMA legend Randy Couture. Randy's commitment to preparedness aligns closely with ours. Through his nonprofit, the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation , he has championed efforts to assist veterans and their families facing post-service challenges. Recently, Wise Food Storage had the privilege of participating in the Foundation's 13th annual Operation Knockout event in Las Vegas, a fundraiser benefiting Veterans in need. Wise proudly donated to the silent auction, contributing to the event's successful fundraising efforts."As someone who knows the importance of being prepared and ready for anything, Wise Food Storage products give me peace of mind, knowing I'm prepared for any situation," says Randy Couture, UFC Champion and Founder of Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation. "Whether it's out in the wilderness, a natural disaster, or an emergency at home, it's a must-have in my go-bag and for anyone who values being ready. Thanks, Wise Food Storage, for making preparedness easy!"Our partnership with Randy goes beyond events. Through the Prepare with Randy product line, Wise Food Storage donates a portion of each purchase directly to the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation. This initiative allows customers to play an active role in supporting Veterans. We wanted to partner with someone we knew would make the greatest impact, and Randy is that person. Every dollar raised goes directly to the foundation, ensuring veterans and their families receive essential support.In honor of Veterans Day, we are also offering a special discount. Veterans and military personnel can receive 10% off the lowest price on our site with the code BEWISE10 at checkout. We hope to provide some peace of mind through our products (collections/deals ).This Veterans Day, and every day, Wise Food Storage stands with Veterans and military families, honoring their sacrifices and supporting them through our ongoing commitment to preparedness and community support.About Wise Food StorageWise Food Storage is a leading provider of survival food, offering a range of high-quality, long-term food storage and emergency products. From families and outdoor adventurers to veterans and first responders, we help people stay prepared and protected in any situation. Learn more at .About Xtreme Couture GI FoundationFounded in 2009 by Randy Couture, the Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness to support U.S. wounded and combat veterans, as well as their families, as they face financial challenges transitioning back to civilian life.

