PNE AG selected by the European Commission for funding a project to produce hydrogen

08.11.2024 / 12:11 CET/CEST

Corporate News

PNE AG selected by the European Commission for funding a project to produce hydrogen

EU funding for the European hydrogen grid connection study Wind farms and photovoltaic with more than 2.0 GW planned in Poland Cuxhaven , 08 November 2024 - PNE AG was granted EU funding for the Polish Cross Border Pomeranian Green Hydrogen Cluster project to investigate the possibilities for connection to the European hydrogen network. Together with the Polish and German gas network operators GAZ-SYSTEM and GASCADE, the company was selected for EU funding from among numerous applications. In the Cross Border Pomeranian Green Hydrogen Cluster project, the Polish PNE subsidiary Sevivon is planning wind farms and photovoltaic plants with a total rated output of around 2.0 GW in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship. This will produce green electricity for two 500 MW electrolysers to decarbonise parts of the industry that cannot be electrified. In order for green energy to be successful, especially in the steel and chemical industries, green hydrogen must be available in sufficient quantities and at competitive prices. The Cross Border Pomeranian Green Hydrogen Cluster combines favourable, extensive production conditions with low distribution costs, which are possible thanks to the direct connection to the European hydrogen network. "We are pleased to announce another milestone for one of the largest internal production of green hydrogen in Europe. With this project, we hope to contribute significantly to the market ramp-up of green hydrogen and to make a substantial contribution to independent energy security," says Per Hornung Pedersen, CEO of PNE AG. To connect hydrogen production, a comprehensive infrastructure in the area of gas and electricity grids is necessary. PNE AG has entered into a cooperation with the Polish gas network operator GAZ-SYSTEM and the German GASCADE Gastransport GmbH. The financial support is provided by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program. The first step of this funding is to finance feasibility studies on the connection of electrolysers to the European hydrogen network. This includes the planned connection to the national hydrogen network in Poland and the cross-border connection of the German and Polish networks. The award provides for a grant of 190,000 euros. About the PNE Group The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies. Contact: PNE AG

Language: English Company: PNE AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany



