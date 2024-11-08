(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Global Compliance Applications (CSE: APP) (OTC: FUAPF) (FSE: 2FA) (“GCAC”) , a leading medical cannabis chain-of-custody compliance and data platform, has announced an expansion to its partnership with EMTRI, scaling blockchain and couponing in California's cannabis market. Under the collaboration, distributors benefit from EMT token rewards, supported by a buyback program designed to stabilize token value and encourage long-term engagement. Consumers gain access to Uplift NFT couponing through the Efixii app, providing a premium and transparent experience that enhances the value of the products they purchase.

“With the launch of the EMTRI NETWORK , our smartphone app technology provides an intuitive and truthful feedback loop from the point at which our cultivators conceptualize and plant their cannabis strains and follows the crop through distribution, retail and consumption,” said EMTRI CEO Eric Kennedy.“Our app can also be anonymously used by consumers to provide Efixii blockchain-protected feedback on the consumed cannabis directly to the cultivator using a simple QR-code scan.”

About Global Compliance Applications Corp.

Global Compliance Applications Corp. (“GCAC”) is a leader in innovative cannabis data solutions, providing blockchain-powered transparency and chain-of-custody compliance in the global cannabis market. Through its Efixii platform, GCAC ensures trusted, traceable and regulatory-compliant cannabis transactions, creating sustainable value for cultivators, consumers and investors alike. For more information, please visit .

