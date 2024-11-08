Jordan Condemns Occupation Forces' Entry Into Church In Elyonah Site In Occupied Jerusalem
11/8/2024 2:01:26 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra)-- In a move that highlights Israel's insistence on carrying out its practices that violate the historical and legal
status quo in occupied Jerusalem, the Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriates condemned the Israeli Occupation
forces' entry into a church in the Elyonah site in occupied Jerusalem yesterday.
Additionally, the ministry condemned the arrest of two employees of the French Consulate General in Jerusalem who were responsible for securing the visit scheduled by French Foreign Minister
Jean-Noel Barrot.
Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the Ministry's official spokesperson, emphasized the Kingdom's unwavering opposition to any Israeli actions planned to alter the Old City's identity and character, the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, and the Kingdom's solidarity with France in the face of Israeli occupation forces' attacks.
