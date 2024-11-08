Regulatingai Takes Center Stage With Global AI Visionaries At The Financial Times' FT Future Of AI Summit 2024 In London

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RegulatingAI, a US based non-profit focused on democratization of AI and ethical AI, recently collaborated with the FT Future of AI Summit in London, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore evolving AI regulations and frameworks that foster ethical, competitive, and innovative practices.



Sanjay Puri, Founder and President of RegulatingAI, expressed his views as a part of the panel on Rapidly Evolving Global AI Regulatory Landscape on November 6, alongside Angela Zhang- RegulatingAI Policy Expert and Professor of Law at USC. They discussed balancing innovation and regulation, covering topics like tech monopolies, privacy, and the importance of accessible AI ecosystems for all businesses.



Ambica Rajagopal, RegulatingAI Expert and Michelin's Group Chief Data and AI Officer, participated in a session on Creating an Efficient Data Acquisition Strategy for AI Success. She highlighted best practices in data acquisition and governance, addressing data silos and privacy compliance for robust AI ecosystems.



Puri reflected on RegulatingAI's role at the Summit, stating,“Our active engagement here underscores RegulatingAI's dedication to shaping global AI conversations with forward-thinking insights. Collaborating with thought leaders, we are advancing regulatory frameworks that support an ethical, accessible AI future.”



RegulatingAI's presence at this Summit reinforced its commitment to driving impactful discussions on responsible AI, advocating for inclusive and ethical practices that align with today's rapid technological progress.



About RegulatingAI



RegulatingAI is a dedicated nonprofit organization focused on empowering regulators, advocacy groups, and industry stakeholders through education and awareness, with a mission to democratize AI governance.



RegulatingAI

11490 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 520, Reston, Virginia, 20191

United States





For all inquiries, please contact us:

RegulatingAI

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.