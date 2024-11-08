National STEM Day: AMD Empowers Students Through An Interactive Computer Build

MENAFN - 3BL) Amid the bright backdrop of Q2 Stadium, home to Austin FC, AMD welcomed 45 students and staff members from the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders in Austin, TX, for a special hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) experience in honor of National STEM Day in the United States. The Ann Richards School is a unique, public all-girls school of choice dedicated to preparing young women, including those who may otherwise be held back from achieving their full potential, to attend and graduate college, commit to a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle, lead with courage and compassion, and solve problems creatively and ethically in support of the global community.

Working alongside an all-women AMD volunteer team, students ranging from sixth through ninth grades successfully assembled 15 AMD-powered computer systems containing AMD RadeonTM RX 6900 XT and AMD RadeonTM RX 7600 graphics cards and AMD RyzenTM 5 7600X processors. AMD wholeheartedly believes in the importance of empowering the next generation of computer and engineering innovators – especially future female leaders – and was proud to offer this opportunity to such an eager and deserving group.

“We were absolutely thrilled to bring our students to build these computers. We are always looking for ways to expose our students to women in STEM careers, and this activity was a perfect way to do just that. Our students loved putting the computers together with the volunteers from AMD, and they were able to hear about the paths so many of these professional women took to get into the STEM jobs they currently hold,” said Jill DiCuffa, director of programs at the Ann Richards School.

National STEM Day, celebrated annually on November 8, highlights the importance of STEM education. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that STEM careers will continue to grow at twice the rate of other careers over the next several years, and it is critical that we continue to nurture capable, thoughtful and imaginative thinkers ready to fill those roles.[i] In addition, we know that women make up only a fraction of computer and engineering professionals, and according to the Global Semiconductor Association's 2023 industry survey, the median representation of women in technical areas of the semiconductor workforce falls low in the 10-19% range.[ii] That's why AMD invests in programs that help foster young women's STEM education early – building their confidence around technology and growing their curiosity and interest in future careers.

Leslie Pirritano, senior global DB&I influencer relations manager at AMD and a recognized and accomplished leader in the video game industry, led the day's computer build for the students. Leslie actively works to promote diversity within the video game space, and she invests her personal time building PCs for gaming and streaming.“I was so excited to be in the room with so many passionate young women and supportive colleagues. Changing the world from our perspective, as those who work in technology, starts with supporting programs that reach youth. STEM programs are critical to changing the landscape of our industry to include more perspectives, different voices, and ultimately better technology.”

In addition to an inspiring day of learning, the students were thrilled to learn that the 15 computer systems they built would be donated back to their school. Not only will the systems serve as a proud reminder of their accomplishment, but hopefully, the systems will continue to inspire their fellow classmates' own STEM exploration for years to come. At AMD, together we advance STEM Education.

