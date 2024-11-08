Travelability Partners With Kulturecity To Enhance Sensory Inclusion In Travel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Creating Accessible Journeys for Travelers with Sensory Needs is our Goal.

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TravelAbility is excited to announce a new partnership with KultureCity , a leader in sensory inclusion, to scale initiatives across the industry. This collaboration aims to create more inclusive environments for individuals with sensory processing challenges, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their travel experiences on any given calendar date.

KultureCity has made significant strides in promoting sensory inclusion, having trained over 5,000 locations, including all NFL stadiums, NBA arenas, Major League Baseball stadiums, and LEGO theme parks. Their proven track record demonstrates a commitment to creating welcoming spaces for individuals with sensory processing challenges and needs.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

1 for Sensory Inclusion: Each location that undergoes KultureCity's training receives a certificate once at least 50% of their consumer-facing workforce has passed a comprehensive exam. Audits: To ensure the effectiveness of the training, KultureCity sends "secret shoppers" to audit each location six months after the initial training. This process helps maintain high standards of sensory inclusion and provides valuable feedback for continuous Bags: As part of the training, each location receives five sensory bags designed to assist individuals with sensory processing challenges. These bags include tools and resources to help create a more comfortable environment for from Industry Leaders: TravelAbility has reached out to several locations that have successfully implemented KultureCity's training. One notable endorsement comes from Allison George, who oversaw the Kulture City training for all seven Travel Oregon Welcome Centers.“You can't go wrong with KultureCity,” she stated.“The sensory bags they provided to each welcome center was a great complement to their training highlighting the positive impact of their programs.

Dr. Julian Maha, the founder of KultureCity, emphasized that research indicates about 1 in 4 individuals have an invisible disability or sensory need. However, the true impact extends far beyond these numbers. When considering the friends, family, and communities that support them, it becomes clear that these needs touch countless lives, reinforcing KultureCity's commitment to fostering a world where everyone, regardless of their challenges, is accepted, included, and celebrated.

TravelAbility is committed to fostering an inclusive travel experience for all individuals, and this partnership with KultureCity is a significant step toward achieving that goal.” stated Jake Steinman, Founder, TravelAbility.

About TravelAbility

TravelAbility is dedicated to making travel accessible for everyone, focusing on innovative solutions and partnerships that enhance the travel experience for individuals with disabilities and sensory processing challenges.

About KultureCity

KultureCity is a nonprofit organization dedicated to sensory inclusion and acceptance. Through training and resources, KultureCity empowers businesses and organizations to create welcoming environments for individuals with sensory processing challenges and needs.

