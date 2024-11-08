STEM EDUCATIONAL RESEARCHTM ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS FOR NATIONAL STEM DAY AND BEYOND

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Collaboration to Bring Engaging Educational Experiences to STEM Enthusiasts of All Ages

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark collaboration that marks a significant stride towards the integration of STEM education in everyday experiences, STEM Educational ResearchTM (SER) is thrilled to announce its formal partnership with Museum of Illusions . This initiative debuts today, on National STEM Day, enhancing the museum experience with uniquely tailored resources.This partnership reflects a concerted effort to infuse STEM education into the fabric of cultural and educational attractions globally, aligning with SER's mission to make STEM learning more accessible and relatable to diverse communities. Museum of Illusions, with its impressive global presence across 50 locations in 25 countries, and renowned for its educational approach, continues to prioritize STEM disciplines through engaging, hands-on experiences that enhance learning in fun and immersive ways.Teachers and school administrators can take advantage of this program knowing that Museum of Illusions offers free admission for teachers year-round, making it easy for educators to explore and integrate STEM themes into their field trip planning.The initiative will combine Museum of Illusions' immersive, visually striking exhibits with SER's educational resources to foster curiosity and inspire learning in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The partnership is rooted in the shared goal of making STEM more accessible, engaging, and fun for people of all ages, leveraging the educational expertise of SER and both the experiential and educational nature of Museum of Illusions.“Together with Museum of Illusions, we are crafting an educational journey that starts with curiosity and ends with profound insights,” said Andrew B. Raupp, Founder of STEM.“Our collaborative efforts will result in exclusive educational content that complements the illusions and exhibits, making every visit not only entertaining but also enriching.”The new educational programs developed by SER will serve as a model for how entertainment and education can merge seamlessly. These programs are designed to stimulate inquiry, enhance critical thinking, and make STEM education a memorable part of museum visits. This initiative not only broadens the educational reach of Museum of Illusions but also strengthens SER's commitment to fostering foundational STEM skills worldwide."We're proud to provide an engaging, educational experience for students and teachers," said Kim Schaefer, CEO of Museum of Illusions. "By combining our captivating exhibits with STEM-focused educational resources, this partnership ensures that every visit is both fun and educational, making it an ideal choice for school field trips."This strategic partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional learning, utilizing the power of play, creativity, and curiosity to inspire the next generation of STEM innovators.###MEDIA CONTACT:Kirvin Doak CommunicationsDevin Deatherage...About STEMEducational ResearchTM founded in 2001, STEM Educational ResearchTM(SER) is the longest continually operating, privately-held STEM education research and credentialing organization in America. SER has established itself at the forefront of STEM education through extensive collaboration with an international coalition of educators, researchers, and various stakeholders. With its blockchain-secured and fully decentralized credentialing framework, STEM remains at the cutting edge of educational innovation and quality assurance in STEM fields. For more information about SER's initiatives and credentials, please visitSTEMAbout Museum of IllusionsMuseum of Illusions Group is the largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums in the world. The unique concept offers all age groups an interactive experience where over 80 mind-blowing exhibits play tricks on the minds of visitors and show them the exciting science behind illusions. With more than 50 locations across 25 countries, Museum of Illusions continues to grow and share the fascinating world of illusions with curious minds all over the world.

Devin Deatherage

Kirvin Doak Communications

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.