Marine Corps Veteran, Educator, And Mental Health Leader, Introduces GYMGUYZ To The Tulsa Community

Franchise Hopes to Empower Change Through Wellness with First Location in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ , the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, is expanding to now serve the Tulsa, Oklahoma area starting on November 22.

GYMGUYZ brings certified personal trainers, equipment, and workouts right to customers' doors. The incredible convenience of the service along with its highly customized workouts create dramatic results for those clients looking to start a new routine or work out more frequently and consistently.

The new GYMGUYZ location is owned by local veteran, educator, and mental health leader, Dr. Chancey Bosch. Dr. Bosch is a retired, second-generation Marine and a proud graduate of the University of Oklahoma who has dedicated his career to education and leadership. He has worked as a teacher, wrestling coach, pastor, professor at Oral Roberts University, and in community mental health. His family has been part of the Tulsa community for the last 15 years. Searching for a business that provides immediate impact on wellness for employees and consumers, Dr. Bosch found GYMGUYZ, aligned with how personalized the approach was, and made the easy decision to pursue the brand's first franchise in Oklahoma.

"We're excited to bring GYMGUYZ to Tulsa and offer a personalized approach to fitness for our community," said Chancey. "Our mission is to make health and wellness accessible and personal. We will flip the fitness model by delivering convenient, customized, and creative workouts designed for the consumer, to the consumer. I'm particularly enthusiastic about changing the culture of wellness for individuals, families, our employees, and communities across Green Country. This is going to be fun!"

GYMGUYZ uses a variety of customized fitness programs, including strength training, cardio, sports conditioning, weight loss and toning, senior fitness, youth and teen fitness, assisted stretch, and nutrition counseling to help people reach their health goals. Training sessions are available to both individuals and groups like couples and families. GYMGUYZ's nationally accredited Certified Personal Trainers are fitness experts that employ various techniques and tools to ensure clients get excellent results. No two workouts are ever the same, but are always fun and challenging. GYMGUYZ has no monthly fees like a gym and the first session is always free.

Currently, GYMGUYZ serves over 1,300 cities across three countries and is continuing to grow rapidly as in-home and on-site workouts grow in popularity.

Due to its success in the consumer market, GYMGUYZ has recently expanded its capabilities outside of in-home workouts, now offering fitness programs at corporations, schools, hospitals, and residential communities including apartment complexes and senior living centers.

For more information on GYMGUYZ in Tulsa, please go to or call (918) 248-0143.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring enough state-of-the-art fitness equipment to provide a fantastic workout 365 days per year, along with an expert personal trainer to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises. The fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S., GYMGUYZ is now servicing over 1,300 cities internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit

