Dr. Charles Huang, CEO Of Pasaca Capital Inc., Named In The 2024 Forbes China 100 Most Influential Chinese Selection

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a comprehensive seven-month selection process, the "2024 Forbes China 100 Most Influential Chinese" list has been officially unveiled. This prestigious list recognizes one hundred Chinese individuals who have made significant contributions and demonstrated exceptional growth momentum in various fields.

Dr. Charles Huang, the founder and CEO of Pasaca Capital Inc., has been recognized as one of this year's top honorees. Through visionary investments in healthcare, environmental sustainability, and renewable energy, Dr. Huang embodies the ingenuity and influence of contemporary Chinese entrepreneurs on the global stage.

In 2016, Dr. Huang established Pasaca Capital, a private equity firm committed to making forward-thinking investments in sectors that address market gaps and enhance global quality of life. Pasaca's portfolio encompasses medical devices, biotechnology, green energy, and other areas, providing value-driven entrepreneurs with both capital and strategic operational support to attain market dominance.

A proponent of Peter Drucker's "social ecological entrepreneurship," Dr. Huang has established his business on sustainable solutions to pressing environmental and social challenges.

Guided by this concept, Dr. Huang successfully invested in and led many outstanding companies across industries.

The most outstanding investment case in this regard is Innova Medical Group. After the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, Innova Medical Group, invested by Pasaca Capital, was the first to propose the theory of "rapid testing and repeated testing" and provided strong technical and product support for it, making significant contributions to reducing the impact of the epidemic on life and production and realizing social reopening as soon as possible. At the same time, in just two years, Innova Medical Group has achieved unprecedented huge commercial success and has become a unicorn company.

The latest successful case of Dr. Huang's sustainable development investment is Innova Nanojet Technologies Ltd. In recognition of the substantial market demand for air cleaning and disinfection systems globally, particularly following the pandemic, Dr. Huang established Innova Nanojet Technologies Ltd. in 2022. The company's mission is to develop next generation cost-effective, high-performance, and three-dimensional air cleaning and disinfection systems. During the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas, United States, the company's inaugural commercialization product series received numerous awards and accolades. It is considered to be the "first investment opportunity with the potential to surpass Tesla" in recent years. This huge success once again demonstrates the powerful power of Dr. Huang's long-term strategy of sustainable development investment. Through innovative investment and integration of resources, it contributes to improving the quality of life of all mankind and benefiting public health while achieving commercial success.

About Dr. Charles Huang and Charles Huang Foundation:

Dr. Huang is the founder and chairman of Pasaca Capital Inc., a California-based investment company with global portfolio companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, TMT, industrials & automation, and entertainment. Prior to forming Pasaca Capital, Dr. Huang had an exceptional career in investment banking with James Capel (Now HSBC Securities) in Hong Kong and Crédit Lyonnaise Securities Asia (CLSA) and BNP Paribas, and as well as the automotive sector.

Dr Charles Huang is also a global philanthropist. He founded and chairs the charitable Charles Huang Foundation which has donated GBP50 million to the University of Strathclyde in Sept 2021 and US$40 million to Wuhan University in December 2021, $7.0 million to San Francisco's Chinese Hospital in June 2022 and $7.5 million to the USC Arcadia Hospital in Los Angeles in July 2022. Most recently, Dr. Huang created the Charles Huang Foundation Research Fund at the University of California, Los Angeles. His foundation focuses on education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship development.

During 2022 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Dr. Huang was recognized as one of the distinguished AAPI leaders and received the honor of "Excellence in Business" by California AAPI Legislative Caucus. In November 2021, Dr. Huang was named "Philanthropreneur of the Year" by the California State Assembly. Pasaca Capital was also named "Business of the Year" for its extraordinary contributions to the State of California and the world. In Nov 2022, Dr Charles Huang was granted the "Champion of Free Enterprise" Award by the Academy of Strategic Management at Oxford University.

For more on Pasaca Capital, visit .

For more about the Charles Huang Foundation, visit .

