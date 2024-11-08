(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ultra Mobile has been recognized as the top international phone plan provider for 2024 by Expert Consumers, a leading authority in consumer product reviews.

Boston, Mass, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best International Phone Plans (2024): Ultra Mobile Awarded Top International Plan Provider by Expert Consumers

BOSTON -Ultra Mobile has been recognized as the top international phone plan provider for 2024 by Expert Consumers, a leading authority in consumer product reviews. The recognition highlights Ultra Mobile's dedication to providing flexible, affordable, and feature-rich international phone plans that cater to customers who require international connectivity.

Top International Plan Provider

Ultra Mobile - offers flexible plans with unlimited international calling and text to 90+ international destinations



In a highly competitive market, where mobile users increasingly rely on international services for both personal and professional communication, Ultra Mobile stands out by offering robust solutions tailored to global needs.

The Growing Importance of International Phone Plans

With globalization expanding personal and professional networks, the demand for international phone plans has surged. These plans, ideal for expatriates, frequent travelers, and individuals with family abroad, offer an effective solution for avoiding costly roaming fees. By providing affordable and flexible options, international phone plans are becoming essential tools for anyone looking to maintain uninterrupted communication across borders.

International phone plans offer benefits such as unlimited international calls, global texting, and international roaming, ensuring users can stay seamlessly connected no matter where they are.

As communication needs continue to expand, consumers are prioritizing mobile providers that offer dependable and affordable solutions. Ultra Mobile answers this demand by delivering international phone plans that balance cost-efficiency with convenience, helping users maintain seamless connections with their global contacts.





Flexible Plan Durations for Users

Ultra Mobile, a California-based mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), operates on T-Mobile's expansive network, offering customers the same high-quality service while maintaining the flexibility and cost-effectiveness that Ultra Mobile is known for. Catering to the needs of international users, Ultra Mobile includes unlimited talk and text to over 90 countries in all its plans, making it a top choice for customers with loved ones or business contacts abroad.

Customers can choose between a variety of plans, ranging from 1 to 12 months in duration, with longer-term plans offering lower monthly costs. The plans, which include data packages, international calling , and hotspot capabilities, offer an all-in-one solution for global communication needs.

A key feature that sets Ultra Mobile apart from competitors is the Call Me Free service, which allows family and friends in over 40 countries to call Ultra Mobile customers without any additional charges. The feature ensures seamless communication without incurring international fees, a major benefit for individuals staying connected across long distances.

In addition, Ultra Mobile offers free unlimited talk and text while traveling in Mexico and Canada. This feature is ideal for frequent travelers to these countries, allowing them to stay connected without switching phone plans.

Add-On Services for Enhanced International Connectivity

Ultra Mobile also offers several add-on services designed to provide even more flexibility. One such service, uTalk, is available for just $10 per month and allows users to connect with 10 unique numbers in 39 additional countries. The add-on includes up to 1,250 bonus minutes, making it an ideal option for customers who need extended international calling beyond Ultra Mobile's standard offerings.

For users with strong ties to the Philippines, the Globe Unlimited service provides unlimited calling to five numbers on the Globe network for an additional $10 per month. This feature has proven particularly popular among customers with family or business contacts in the Philippines.

Travelers are also catered to with Ultra Mobile's UpRoam feature, which offers international roaming credits in increments of $5, $10, or $20, allowing users to make calls, send texts, and use data in over 210 countries.

Ultra Mobile enhances flexibility for travelers with the Go Roam Mexico Data Pass, offering an extra 5GB of high-speed data in Mexico for just $5. Combined with free unlimited talk and text while in Mexico, this feature allows users to stay fully connected without needing a separate phone plan, providing a straightforward solution for those frequently on the go.

The Expert Consumers review team commended Ultra Mobile for its well-rounded approach to international communication, particularly noting the ease of use, value for money, and comprehensive features of its international plans. The review also praised Ultra Mobile's flexibility in offering both short- and long-term plans, catering to a wide variety of customer needs.

For more information on Ultra Mobile and its phone plans, read the full review at Expert Consumers .

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.





CONTACT: Drew Thomas Chief Publishing Officer Everso Media ...