Gettin' Basted Inducted Into The Kansas City Barbeque Society Hall Of Fame

KCBS Hall of Fame

Gettin' Basted BBQ

Setting Unprecedented Milestones in Competitive BBQ

BRANSON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gettin' Basted, a pioneering name in competitive barbecue, is proud to announce its induction into the prestigious Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) Hall of Fame .This honor highlights Gettin' Basted's exceptional achievements, innovation, and influence in the world of barbecue, as it joins the ranks of the world's elite pitmasters.The KCBS Hall of Fame is renowned for its merit-based entry system, which requires 2,000 competition points for induction. Gettin' Basted, led by celebrated pitmaster Brad Leighninger, has not only met but shattered this benchmark, earning more than 1,000 points above any other team in competitive BBQ history. This historic feat cements Gettin' Basted as the highest-performing team in the sport, showcasing an unmatched level of dedication and expertise.Since entering its first competition in 2012, Gettin' Basted has reshaped the competitive BBQ scene by being instrumental in introducing and mastering the“Hot & Fast” technique on Gateway Drum Smokers. Brad, alongside fellow Hall of Famer Tim Scheer, has shared his expertise with thousands globally, both through live and virtual classes, helping to elevate the standards and techniques of competitive barbecue worldwide.Key Achievements:- Three-time KCBS Team of the Year World Champion (2018, 2020, 2021)- Ten-time KCBS Team of the Year Individual Category Champions chicken, ribs, pork, brisket- 2021 Jack Daniels World Championship BBQ Invitational Grand Champions- 2018 King of the Smoker Invitational Grand Champions- Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Grand Champions, earning top honors in pork shoulder, whole hog, and overall categories cooking with Team Blues Hog- Career Pork“Grand Slam” with wins at the American Royal, Jack Daniels, and Memphis in May pork shoulder championships- Over 70 Grand Championships, 65 Reserve Championships, and 175 individual meat category winsFrom humble beginnings to Hall of Fame status, Gettin' Basted has become a beloved name in BBQ with over a decade of record-breaking victories. Today, you can experience their world-renowned flavors in person.The team invites you to visit their restaurants in Branson and Nixa, Missouri, where the award-winning menu showcases their famous“Ozarks Style” barbecue, honed through years of competitive mastery.Gettin' Basted's journey would not have been possible without the hard work of Brad's family, Sarah Leighninger, Betsy and Michael Wood, Derrick Melugin, Jason Roberts, Tammy Zachary, and the countless team members past and present. Together, they have built a legacy that is not only about competition but about community, innovation, and the love of great barbecue.About Gettin' Basted: Founded in 2012 by Brad Leighninger, Gettin' Basted has grown from a competitive BBQ team into a celebrated brand with award-winning restaurants in Missouri. Known for their pioneering“Ozarks Style” method, Gettin' Basted's team continues to set the bar for excellence in barbecue, inspiring both aspiring pitmasters and fans worldwide.For more information, visit GettinBasted or connect with Gettin' Basted on social media.

