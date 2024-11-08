Shriver Center On Poverty Law Releases 2023 Annual Report: Changing Rules. Changing Lives.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, USA, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shriver Center on Poverty Law today released its 2023 annual report, Changing Rules. Changing Lives. This year's report highlights the organization's continued commitment to end systemic inequities and push for policies that bring justice and opportunity to everyone.

In 2023, the Shriver Center deepened its work across four critical areas: economic justice, care justice, justice, and family and community justice. The report showcases the organization's advocacy and policy efforts and impact in 2023 that include:

Paid leave : The Shriver Center helped secure paid time off for over 6.5 million workers with Illinois' Paid Leave for All Workers Act and Chicago's Paid Leave and Paid Sick Leave Ordinance. These landmark laws set a national precedent for economic justice by ensuring workers no longer have to choose between their well-being and their paycheck.

Cash bail : In collaboration with our partners, the Shriver Center advocated for Illinois to become the first state to eliminate cash bail with the passage of the Pretrial Fairness Act. This historic reform will prevent thousands of people from being jailed simply due to an inability to pay.

State health exchange : The Shriver Center played a pivotal role establishing Illinois' state-based health care exchange, which will fill coverage gaps and control costs. Set to launch in 2025, the exchange will expand access to quality health care, particularly for those who lose Medicaid or employer-based insurance and for undocumented individuals.

Racial Justice Institute and Legal Impact Network : The Shriver Center celebrated 10 years of the Racial Justice Institute and the continued success of the Legal Impact Network. The powerful networks of over 318 advocates and 38 member organizations, respectively, drive national efforts for racial and economic justice.

“Changing the rules to ensure justice for all is the core of our mission,” said Audra Wilson, president and CEO of the Shriver Center.“This year's report reflects the powerful impact of our work and the critical role that our supporters and partners play in helping us transform the systems that perpetuate poverty and racial inequity.”

With the continued support of partners, coalitions, donors and other supporters, the organization remains focused on creating a future where everyone can thrive.

The Shriver Center on Poverty Law fights for economic and racial justice. Over our nearly 60-year history, we have secured hundreds of victories with and for people living in poverty in Illinois and across the country. Today, we litigate, shape policy, and train and convene multi-state networks of lawyers, community leaders, and activists nationwide. Together, we are building a future where all people have equal dignity, respect, and power under the law. Join the fight at povertylaw.org .

