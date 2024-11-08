The 2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards Announces Its Exceptional Category Winners For Season 2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2025 TITAN Women In Business Awards Calling for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA), together with the TITAN Women in Business Awards are proud to announce the winners of the second season for 2024.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Awards Associate (IAA), together with the TITAN Women in Business Awards are proud to announce the winners of the second season for 2024, honoring the remarkable accomplishments of women in the vast business industry. This international business award aims to build a platform that stimulates the growth of female communities while rewarding their benchmarks with honor and prestige, as a means to further publicize these achievements.

Throughout this highly competitive year, the TITAN Women In Business Awards has drawn hundreds of impressive entries from countries including the United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, Switzerland, Germany and more. These submissions showcase groundbreaking achievements that are now being recognized and celebrated across the global business community.

2024 Category Winners of the Year & Remarkable Winners: Season 2

The TITAN winners of this season have been carefully chosen for their extraordinary contributions across a range of categories. In the face of fierce competition, these outstanding individuals and organizations have showcased the pinnacles of brilliance, resilience, and leadership in the business world. Their successes mark a year of remarkable achievements and serve as powerful examples of dedication and determination:

1 Executive of the Year – Kathryn Janicek, CEO and Founder of Janicek Performance Group (United States)

In addition to the Category Winners of the Year, the TITAN Women In Business Awards is honored to recognize outstanding groups of individuals who continue to showcase excellence and leadership within their fields. These achievers include Stacy Greiner, Olanda Sharp-Buckley, Amy Gilliland, Stacey Coopes, Susan Strauss, Valerie Jennings, and many others, whose remarkable achievements inspire a lasting, transformative impact in their industries.

Visit the TITAN Women in Business Awards website here for the complete list of TITAN winners: .

“We are truly proud to honor these exceptional winners, whose influence goes beyond their industries," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“Through visionary leadership, their remarkable accomplishments have left a profound impact on the respected jurors of TITAN, highlighting their extraordinary abilities."

Grand Jury Panel

With a strong commitment to fairness and diversity, the TITAN Women In Business Awards invited a professional panel of judges from renowned organizations. This year's panel included respected professionals such as Maria Afroditi Patsi (Greece), Wasim Fathima Shah (United States), Alice Jasmine Crippa (United States), Liliana Farinha (Portugal), Tirtha Chavan (United States), and many others. Their expertise ensured a thorough evaluation process, focusing on each entrant's significant achievements, their impact within their industries, and their valuable contributions to the broader community.

“Today, we celebrate the incredible achievements of our TITAN winners, whose success within the TITAN community reflects their relentless pursuit of global recognition,” remarked Thomas.“Their accomplishments represent the fact that success in business has no limits, inspiring others to aim for excellence and become shining examples of leadership and achievement.”

2025 Now Open for Global Entries

The 2025 TITAN Women In Business Awards is now accepting submissions from female entrepreneurs, executives, female-led teams, SMEs, and large organizations making significant strides in their industries. The Early Bird Deadline is set for December 11, 2024, with entries accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on March 21, 2025. Celebrating excellence in business, the winners will be officially announced on May 16, 2025.

About TITAN Women in Business Awards

The TITAN Women In Business Awards program recognizes, acknowledges, and celebrates women with outstanding achievements, displaying personal calibers of confidence, optimism, ambition and integrity in the ever-expansive business industry. The award extends welcoming arms to symbols of female accomplishments, advocates of SMEs or large organizations, and all who represent the female community across every industry within the market.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

