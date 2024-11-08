Acrolab Ltd Unveil Exhibition At Upcoming Trade Show, Advanced Manufacturing Montréal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Windsor, Canada – Acrolab Ltd , a top thermal solutions company, is happy to announce that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming trade show Advanced Design & that takes place in Montréal on November 13th and 14th, 2024.

Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo is an industry-wide event dedicated to showcase the latest trends and technologies that are shaping the future in automation, plastics, efficiency, and packaging.

With over 75 years of thermal engineering solutions and innovative thermal management solutions and products, Acrolab Ltd will be at the trade show on both days of the event in Booth 710 to present its range of custom solutions for various industrial manufacturers from high-end consumer and defense electronics to plastics, rubber, and composite processors in all areas of manufacturing.

“Acrolab has a long history of developing advanced thermal solutions for all types of manufacturing processes,” said a spokesperson for Acrolab Ltd.“Our industry-wide experience, along with the latest technology & tools, allow customers to maximize benefits that save energy, increase productivity & quality while reducing waste.”

Comprising a team of specialists, Acrolab Ltd has become renowned for effectively addressing clients' thermal challenges by providing cutting-edge solutions that are uniquely tailored to meet their specific goals concerning cost, performance, manufacturability, and reliability.

From concept and design to prototype and testing, the leading thermal solutions company utilizes its extensive resources, expertise and notable industry partnerships to offer clients a one-stop shop for thermal solutions and efficient, reliable products and accessories, such as custom control panels and heating elements to insulation boards, mold connectors, thermocouple plugs and strips, fiberglass tape, temperature control units, and mold cables.

Acrolab Ltd works within any industry on an individual basis or with a team of specialists to produce energy-efficient solutions that increase quality and productivity. The thermal engineering solutions experts are committed to providing customized thermal management solutions that resolve real-production challenges and enable companies to boost manufacturing and their bottom line.

“We are committed to providing high-quality, innovative products and services to our customers. By leveraging leading-edge technology, we are able to consistently offer high-quality services across a wide range of applications. We work with your team to supply thermal management expertise, along with all the services and components to provide a complete application solution,” furthered the spokesperson for Acrolab Ltd.

About Acrolab Ltd

Acrolab Ltd is a thermal engineering solutions company located in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. For over 75 years, Acrolab Ltd has been a custom solutions provider for various industrial manufacturers here in Canada and around the world.

