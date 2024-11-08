Firstenergy Names Karen Sagot Vice President, Investor Relations, And Sean Davies Vice President, Continuous Improvement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sagot brings two decades of finance and utility experience; Davies brings three decades of experience driving operational excellence and enterprise transformation

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) announced today that Karen Sagot has been named Vice President, Investor Relations, effective Nov. 10, and Sean Davies has been named Vice President, Continuous Improvement, effective Nov. 18.

As Vice President of Investor Relations,

Sagot will lead and execute FirstEnergy's investor relations strategy, promote its financial and strategic vision and oversee communications with the company's investors. She will report to Jon Taylor, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"Karen's proven track record of developing relationships through strategic and transparent communications across industries makes her the ideal candidate for this role," said Taylor. "She is a strategic and decisive leader who brings a deep understanding of our industry. I look forward to welcoming Karen to our Finance leadership team."

As Vice President of Continuous Improvement, Davies will focus on driving innovation and operational efficiency across

FirstEnergy. He will be instrumental in developing and implementing strategies to optimize business processes, improve performance and achieve the company's strategic objectives. Davies will report to John Combs, Senior Vice President, Shared Services.

"With deep experience leading global and enterprise-wide transformations, organizational change and operational excellence, I am confident Sean will help drive a culture of continuous improvement and forge meaningful partnerships across

FirstEnergy. His expertise will help us continually refine and enhance the work we do, as well as how we do it, to best serve our customers and continue our transition to becoming a premier electric company," said Combs.

About Karen Sagot

Sagot most recently was the Head of Investor Relations at Enphase Energy, where she worked closely with senior leadership to create a proactive and superior investor relations strategy, including long-term investor targeting, shareholder diversification and investor engagement. She also has nearly 20 years of experience in corporate and investment banking, including Managing Director roles at both J.P. Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she led and managed transactions and clients across a variety of industries and contributed to the setting of company strategy.

Sagot earned bachelor's and master's degrees in economics and finance from Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Sean Davies

With more than three decades of professional experience, Davies joins

FirstEnergy from J.P. Morgan Chase, where he served as Senior Executive Director, Head of Business Management, Governance, Risk and Compliance.

In this role, he was the Chief of Staff for Enterprise Technology Services and led transformation, strategy enablement, operational excellence and numerous other teams to deliver continuous improvement. He also has held leadership roles with Wolters Kluwer, Think Systems, Walden University, Phillips Corporate, Digna Machine and Laser Applications.

Davies is a certified LEAN practitioner and

Prosci practitioner. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Maryland Baltimore County and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola College in Baltimore, Maryland. He has been on the board of directors of various companies such as Delta Engineering and Goodwill, and the silent partner of Cyclops Inc, and MOS Inc. Previously, he was also an Adjunct Professor at Loyola University of Maryland.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at and on X @FirstEnergyCorp .

Editor's Note:

Professional photos of

Karen Sagot and Sean Davies are

available for download on

Flickr .



SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED