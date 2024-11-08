Equator Advanced Appliances Unveils The VSM 6000: A Portable Solution For Comprehensive Home Cleaning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Equator Cordless Self-Cleaning Wet/Dry Vacuum Sweep Mop for Hard floors and Carpets with Voice Prompt

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances introduces the VSM 6000 Vacuum Sweep + Mop , engineered to offer a comprehensive and convenient cleaning solution suitable for a wide range of household cleaning tasks. Designed for maneuverability and ease of use, the VSM 6000 measures 46 x 9.44 x 11 inches (HxWxD), balancing portability with functionality. The spacious 600 ml water tank reduces the need for frequent refills, while the lightweight structure enhances the device's ease of handling in both large and small spaces.

Built for cordless operation, the VSM 6000 is powered by a durable lithium battery, allowing users to clean freely without needing to remain near a power outlet. The unit features a premium HEPA filter, supported by an additional HEPA filter brush , which captures fine particles and allergens, making it suitable for homes with sensitivities to dust and other airborne particles. For tougher cleaning situations, the VSM 6000 includes a freshwater mopping spray, offering an additional layer of cleaning capability for sticky or persistent stains. After cleaning, the self-cleaning function simplifies maintenance by reducing the need for manual filter and roller cleaning.

To ensure adaptability across different floor types, the VSM 6000 includes multiple accessories, such as roller brushes and a specialized carpet brush, which improve its performance on both hard floors and carpets. Users can choose between two power modes: Eco Mode, which provides up to 35 minutes of operation, and Max Mode, which delivers up to 25 minutes of more intensive cleaning power on a single charge. The six-foot power cord allows flexible placement for recharging, ensuring that the device can be quickly powered up for the next use.

The Equator VSM 6000 Vacuum Sweep + Mop is priced at $399 and is available for purchase through major retailers, including Lowe's, Home Depot, Wayfair, Wal-Mart, and Amazon.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has focused on designing and delivering energy-efficient and high-quality home solutions that merge functionality with contemporary style. Equator's commitment to innovation and sustainable practices positions it as a leader in the appliance industry, providing solutions that enhance everyday living. For more information, visit

