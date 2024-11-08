County Of Lincoln, NC Invests In Streamlined Infrastructure With Cartegraph Asset Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LINCOLNTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After relying on GIS alone to manage its utility infrastructure, the County of Lincoln leadership in North Carolina recognized the need for a comprehensive solution to track asset conditions and manage maintenance history. OpenGov emerged as the ideal partner, known for its robust, user-friendly asset management designed to support local needs.



The County serves a growing community that relies on efficient utility management for everyday needs. Without a dedicated asset management system, tracking work orders, assessing asset conditions, and managing preventative maintenance posed significant challenges. In their search, officials sought a system to centralize data across departments while integrating seamlessly with existing GIS systems. Cartegraph Asset Management, part of the OpenGov Cloud, stood out for its ability to provide a clear, data-driven view of the County's asset inventory and conditions on a user-friendly platform.



By implementing Cartegraph Asset Management, Lincoln County staff anticipate a transformative shift in infrastructure management and planning. With advanced tracking capabilities and real-time access to asset conditions, the County will be better positioned to make proactive decisions for long-term infrastructure health. Additionally, the integration with ESRI-GIS enables comprehensive, map-based visuals of assets and streamlined inventory tracking, allowing staff to allocate resources and improve efficiency across departments.



Lincoln County joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

