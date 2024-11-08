(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Join Tammy Adams, Shaman, Master Intuitive Life Coach, and Spiritual Healer on a Spiritual Journey Event to Become Renewed and Reformed as Holiday Chaos Commences

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tammy Adams ( ), Shaman, Master Intuitive Life Coach, and Spiritual Healer will to Denver, CO on Friday, November 22, for the first time, to host a meditation event, Getting High on Meditation in the Mile High , open to those looking to become elevated and live their true purpose. This renowned class has sold out in LA, NYC, and London inviting all spiritual seekers to transform their lives and heal their frequencies. Tammy's class inspires those who attend to quell anxieties - particularly around the holiday season - and prepare to become the best version of themselves in the New Year with a relaxing session of nirvanic meditation.

Getting High on Meditation in the Mile High

Tammy Adams, Life Purpose Shaman

Continue Reading

Tammy was born with extraordinary abilities to communicate with Guardian Angels and Spirit Guides and has been mentored by notable spiritual leaders like the Dalai Lama to become a Shaman. Through Shamanic healing, Tammy, The Life Purpose Shaman calms the chaos within through breathwork, sound therapy, affirmations, tap, press, and relaxation techniques.

The class features a workshop on raising vibrations through meditation for the soul, spirit, and body by beginning at the womb and working up to today, allowing each participant to take hold of their power. By using sound bowls and precise guided meditations from Tammy Adams, participants will feel revived and ready to take on the new year in 2025. Attendees will recognize that each is the most valuable person in the world by the end of the 2-hour time together. This workshop is a chance to be healed and transformed from top to bottom. Here, chakras will be cleansed so auras can radiate this holiday season as each individual comes closer to their breakthrough spiritual awakening.

Getting High on Meditation in the Mile High benefits the

House of Angels Foundation 501c3 , an organization devoted to helping children thrive through self-love, mental health, and spiritual well-being. The Jacquard Hotel, where the event will be held, generously donated an in-kind donation to the workshop, supporting the House of Angels Foundation 501c3. From over 30 years of professional mentorship, Shaman has used her unique spiritual abilities to uplift and heal those who seek her intuitive guidance.

" What better place to spiritually connect within than amongst the gorgeous landscapes of Colorado," said Tammy Adams, The Life Purpose Shaman. "To share my life purpose with more spiritual entities, it is my pleasure to host the Getting High on Meditation in the Mile High workshop to heal and awaken the heart and soul. My gift is something that I wish to share with everyone, so let me help you reach your breakthrough and reach a state of enlightenment with my spiritual services."

On November 22nd from 6 - 8 pm MST at The Jacquard Hotel limited registered space is available for $108.55 to transform the soul, spirit, and body with Shaman. You can register on Eventbrite today.

In addition to Workshops, Tammy Adams offers regular life coaching and spiritual advisement through her platform, Life Purpose Shaman , with sessions on a one-on-one basis for precise chakra balancing, spiritual healing, and powerful life purpose guidance. Clients can begin with a personal 1hr one-on-one ($750) with Tammy to discover their incredible life-changing paths ahead. Following this, they can uncover how to pursue their path with a custom program tailored to their unique situation, helping them reveal their life purpose and get on the right track. These programs range from ($7500) and involve a 2-week intensive (10 hours) to start working on awakening the soul & spirit to true potential.

For media inquiries on Tammy Adams, please contact BPM-PR Firm at 877-841-7244 or email [email protected] .

ABOUT LIFE PURPOSE SHAMAN

By communicating with Guardian Angels and Spirit Guides and through her Shamanic healing abilities, Life Purpose Shaman offers the secret to success for life purpose discovery, soulmate connection, and healing your soul, spirit, mind, and body. She has become an internationally known treasure for those seeking enlightenment. Having been personally mentored since childhood by teachers around the world such as Pope John Paul II, Mother Teresa, and the Dalai Lama, Shaman is the sacred vessel through which God's love can be felt and experienced. She has returned lifetime after lifetime with the same purpose, to be a teacher of teachers. A Certified Life Coach and Minister, she helps people become who they were born to be so that together we can heal the world. /

Media Contact:

Kamie OConnor

BPM-PR Firm

877-841-7244

[email protected]

SOURCE Life Purpose Shaman, Tammy Adams

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED