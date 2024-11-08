Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) Honored As A 2024 Best For Vets Employer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Advanced Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for 2024 , reflecting the company's dedication to providing veterans with exceptional career opportunities, support, and advancement. This award, granted by Military Times, celebrates organizations that prioritize veterans in hiring, training, and professional development.

With nearly 40 years of industry expertise, ATS has cultivated a workplace that values the specialized skills veterans bring to the diverse workforce. Through its extensive technical training, mentoring, and leadership programs, ATS supports veterans in achieving long-term success in the industrial sector.

"We're immensely proud to be recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for the fifth year in a row," said Rob Carbone, VP of Operations at ATS. "Veterans are integral to our workforce; they embody our values of integrity, teamwork, and excellence. This recognition highlights our commitment to fostering an environment where veterans continue to thrive and grow."

The Best for Vets award highlights ATS's investment in veterans through competitive benefits, a structured career path, and a workplace culture that values diversity and service excellence. ATS remains dedicated to supporting veterans at every level of their careers.

