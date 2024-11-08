Codebluu Celebrates His Birthday With The Release Of 'Feeling Like Money' A Musical Tribute To Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover Art for Feeling Like Money feat Pendrick x Hendricks

Follow up to the single, "Good 4 U," debuted #22 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap charts and over 100,000 streams, Codebluu is preparing to end the year strong.

- Be'n OriginalATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Feeling Like Money" draws inspiration from the vibrant nightlife of downtown Chicago, where the skyline shines with the brilliance of a diamond as viewed from space. This composition offers an exceptional fusion of traditional and contemporary elements, featuring modern drum patterns intertwined with the smooth 1990s Chi-town aesthetic, which was popularized by artists such as Twista and Do or Die. The track also incorporates distinctive influences from Cameo, promising to elevate the auditory experience. Notably, this piece showcases the talents of multiplatinum singer-songwriter Pendrick and emerging local artist Hendricks.The release of "Feeling Like Money feat. Pendrick x Hendricks" is scheduled for November 18th, and it will be available on all major streaming platforms.Presave todayThis single represents the latest addition to a series of releases by Hartboyz Musik Group/Empire for the current year, following the success of the hit single "Good 4 U featuring Pendrick," which achieved a notable ranking of #22 on the iTunes Hip-Hop and Rap charts in May and over 100 thousand streams and counting."Feeling Like Money," co-written alongside longtime collaborator DareRowe, showcases production by Codebluu , who also undertook the roles of recording, mixing, and mastering the track.Codebluu is recognized as a multifaceted professional in the music industry. As the proprietor of Hartboyz Musik Group, he is actively involved as a writer, rapper, mixing/mastering engineer (with Dolby Atmos certifications), as well as a composer and producer. With a professional music career that commenced in 2009, he has collaborated with a variety of prominent figures, including Master P's production team, Beats by the Pound (Carlos Stephens and K'ottic), multi-platinum artist Fiend, and Grammy-winning producer Bangladesh. Codebluu has amassed over 2 million streams and demonstrates significant staying power in the industry.Pendrick is regarded as one of the foremost songwriters and vocal producers based in Los Angeles. His works have been featured by numerous leading artists, influencers, and brands, achieving more than 25 million streams globally.DareRowe is a music producer and rapper hailing from Chicago, Illinois. He possesses several production credits and has collaborated with multi-platinum songwriters, including Pendrick, as well as Grammy-winning producers, such as Brnnvu. Recently ranked in the top 25% of artists and producers according to Muso, DareRowe is experiencing a notable period of success while residing in Atlanta. Listeners can anticipate high-quality music resulting from his collaboration with longtime engineer and associate, Codebluu.Hendricks is recognized for her soulful voice and remarkable range. She contributes a fresh perspective to the music scene by embodying the true essence of R&B, which is characterized by passion, emotion, and creativity.

