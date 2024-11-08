Health Min. Stresses Importance Of Completing Addiction Treatment Center

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- of Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi stressed on Thursday the importance of completing the Cooperative Center for Addiction project, according to the highest international standards.

In a statement after his visit to the site, Al-Awadhi said that the is dedicated to supporting and treating all who suffer from addiction, in its framework to improve the health of the citizens and protect them from addictive substances.

The visit aims to ensure the readiness of the center and meet the health and technical specifications required to become an integrated and specialized facility, he added.

The building will include a range of integrated health and psychological facilities, and can accommodate 208 patients.

The visit was accompanied by the Ministry of Health's Undersecretary Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Assistant Undersecretary for Engineering Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Al-Naham, as well as MoH's engineers. (end)

