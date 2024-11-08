Health Min. Stresses Importance Of Completing Addiction Treatment Center
Date
11/8/2024 5:18:14 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Minister of health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi stressed on Thursday the importance of completing the Cooperative Center for Addiction treatment project, according to the highest international standards.
In a statement after his visit to the construction site, Al-Awadhi said that the Ministry is dedicated to supporting and treating all who suffer from addiction, in its framework to improve the health of the citizens and protect them from addictive substances.
The visit aims to ensure the readiness of the center and meet the health and technical specifications required to become an integrated and specialized facility, he added.
The building will include a range of integrated health and psychological facilities, and can accommodate 208 patients.
The visit was accompanied by the Ministry of Health's Undersecretary Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Assistant Undersecretary for Engineering Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Al-Naham, as well as MoH's engineers. (end)
as
MENAFN08112024000071011013ID1108865147
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.