The event's solar exhibition, the largest of the six verticals, will host over 100 exhibitors in January, covering innovative product categories, as well as hosting several regional and international trade and associations, regulators, and utility companies.

The and large-scale vertical will bring together a powerhouse gathering of industry experts, innovators, and investors to explore the latest developments, strategies, and innovations shaping the clean and solar sector.

The Clean Energy & Solar Conference, which will run on January 14-16, 2025, arrives as many regional government's long-term energy commitments – linked to wider national development and economic diversification initiatives – come into focus five years ahead of 2030 expiry dates.

The conference follows recent UAE initiatives to enhance its renewable energy landscape, which will be highlighted at the Summit.

The UAE's Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure (MOEI) and Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) have partnered on a project to install rooftop solar panels in the Northern Emirates, enabling homes, businesses, and farms to contribute to the country's renewable energy supply. The conference features a compelling agenda with panel discussions, keynotes, and fireside talks on crucial topics such as energy transition investment; grid optimisation for energy transition; net-zero pathways; long-duration energy storage; the rise of green hydrogen and future hydrogen markets; AI in energy planning and management, and carbon removal technologies.

With over 400 global companies anticipated to participate, the 2025 Summit serves as a vital B2B platform for the clean energy sector, aligning with the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050 to target investments of up to AED200 billion by 2030 to meet growing energy demands.

