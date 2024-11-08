KONE 4G Gateway Wins Coveted Red Dot Award For Product Design 2024

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won the prestigious Red Award for Product Design 2024 in the Industrial Equipment, Machinery and category. The commendation was received for the KONE Gateway elevator connectivity device, honoring the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and user-centric design capabilities.

Manufactured by KONE with KONE China & Asia of Kunshan, China, 4G Gateway is a new-generation data terminal for easy installation in narrow spaces, such as cabinets and elevator shafts. Cloud-based, the device addresses signal issues and provides robust connectivity.

"The KONE 4G Gateway project reduced costs without compromising product quality," says Jonathan Lv, Senior Vice President, China Digital Technology, KONE. "From concept to market launch, the entire product life cycle only took seven months. The development team efficiently proposed and evaluated five concept solutions in agile ways of working and selected the best outcome for implementation."

KONE 4G Gateway is both economical and eco-friendly. Its minimalist, flexible design features make it space-efficient and cut production costs by 43% as well as material usage by 75%. By increasing signal strength, the device helps to ensure the elevator stays connected to the KONE cloud service around the clock, improving passenger safety and comfort while ensuring reliable assistance in an emergency.

A wide range of KONE designs and innovations have been recognized with more than 40 Red Dot awards over the years. Examples of previous winners include the landmark KONE DX Class digital experience elevator, KONE Lane turnstile next-generation access gate system, and KONE I Series elevator interior offering.

About Red Dot

Dating back to 1955, the Red Dot Design Award is today one of the world's largest and most recognized design competitions with more than 18,000 entries. The competition breaks down into three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. In 2021, designers and organizations from around 60 countries entered products in the Red Dot Award: Product Design competition. The products were evaluated in a process lasting several days by a jury of some 50 international experts. When judging the products, the jury assessed various criteria such as degree of innovation, functionality, formal quality and longevity.



About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2023, KONE had annual sales of EUR 11.0 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

