Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured By The International Institute Of Influencers In Oman

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Muscat, Oman – In recognition of his invaluable contributions to education and his role in mentoring influencers, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and founder of Noida City, has been honoured by the International Institute of Influencers (III) in Oman. This prestigious award was presented to Dr. Marwah by Dr. Shama Hussain, the founder and director of III, during a ceremony celebrating the institute's four-year anniversary.



Dr. Shama Hussain expressed her gratitude and admiration, stating,“Thank you for your sincere mentorship at the International Institute of Influencers over the past four years, since its inception. We have learned so much from your vast experience and the wisdom you impart to us. As Chair of the Advisory Board of III, you have been instrumental in shaping the direction and success of this institution. This award is a token of our appreciation for your continued dedication to the humanization of education.”



Dr. Marwah, who has played a key role in promoting art, media, and education globally, was equally elated. He remarked,“I am proud to be part of the III family and congratulate the entire team on four successful years of fostering growth among influencers. It is an honour to receive this recognition, and I look forward to continuing my association with this wonderful organization.”



The International Institute of Influencers, based in Muscat, Oman, is dedicated to nurturing individuals with the potential to make a positive impact on society through their work and leadership. Dr. Marwah's involvement in the institute has helped guide its mission to foster innovation, creativity, and leadership skills in the next generation of influencers.



