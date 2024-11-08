Hyderabad Media Team Visits Cricket Bat Manufacturing Unit At Bijbehara
11/8/2024 12:07:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The visiting media delegation from Hyderabad on Thursday had a firsthand experience about the process of manufacturing Kashmir Willow cricket bats at a unit in Halamulla area of Bijbehara.
The delegation was welcomed by the Vice President of the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK), Fawzul Kabiir, also the MD of GR8 Sports. He said that the Kashmir willow is getting international recognition.
Pertinently, the government of India has officially designated the 'Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat' as a handicraft item, marking a significant development for artisans and manufacturers in Jammu and Kashmir. This move, initiated by the Ministry of Textiles, aims to elevate the Kashmir willow bat industry, positioning it to compete with the internationally recognized English willow bat.
The decision will allow bat manufacturers to access financial assistance, training, and welfare programs under schemes like the National Handicrafts Development Program (NHDP) and the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS).
Vice President of Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK), Fawzul Kabiir, said,“We are immensely grateful to the Government of India and the Handloom & Handicrafts Department of J&K for recognizing the craftsmanship involved in making the famous Kashmir willow cricket bats of J&K”.
“The acknowledgement will open new avenues for our artisans, ensuring financial security and promoting our products on both national and international platforms. We thank the Ministry of Textiles for this timely intervention, which will enable better access to resources and strengthen our heritage,” Kabiir said.
The Kashmir cricket bat industry, primarily based in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, is home to over 400 manufacturing units and supports the livelihood of thousands of skilled artisans.
The delegation is visiting the Union Territory as part of the Media Outreach Programme organized by PIB Hyderabad.
