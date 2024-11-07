Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Expresses Strong Optimism About The Future Of Sports Ownership

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Brera Holdings, an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs, is increasingly bullish about the future of sports ownership

Over the past decade, the sports ecosystem has experienced nearly 430% returns across various leagues, attracting a diverse array of investors

The international alone is projected to grow to $4.6 billion by 2032, up from $3.3 billion in 2023 The company continues to grow its global sports portfolio while also leveraging social media to build its brand, as evidenced by the success of its recent partnership with global content creator THAADBOII Productions

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based, international holding company rapidly expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership approach, believes the future of sports ownership is bright and full of potential. Owing to the growth of multi-club ownership and private equity, the company believes that the industry will continue to expand significantly, bringing in even more players with diversified cash flows, and growing various sports globally.

“The growth of multi-club ownership and private equity is revolutionizing sports,” noted Brera Holdings' CEO, Pierre Galoppi.“We believe that as more companies engage and provide resources, clubs can advance to more competitive leagues, increasing revenues and valuations. Rising valuations and...

