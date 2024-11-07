Avaada Foundation Celebrates Development With A Grand Cultural Event And Cricket Tournament In Sonbhadra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, November 7: Avaada Foundation hosted a grand annual tribal fair at Chichlik village in Sonbhadra district, featuring a and a cultural evening. and Hon'ble Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, Shri Ravi Kishan Ji, graced the occasion with his presence and a captivating folk performance. Jay Shankar Shukla and Ritu Patwari, directors of the Avaada Foundation, were also present.



The primary objective of this event was to foster sportsmanship and camaraderie among tribal youth. The tournament provided a platform for young tribal talent to showcase their skills. The village head, Shri Rakesh Kumar Gurjar, and senior representatives of the Avaada Foundation inaugurated the tournament. Local police, PAC teams, and villagers collaborated to make this event a symbol of regional culture and unity.



Avaada Foundation warmly celebrated sportsmanship, culture, and unity. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Vineet Mittal, chairperson of Avaada Foundation said,“This tournament is not just a celebration of cricket but a tribute to our local talent and culture. We are committed to fostering community spirit and providing opportunities for our youth.



The cultural evening featured performances by local artists. Popular Bhojpuri singer and Hon'ble Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur Shri Ravi Kishan Ji enthralled the audience with his melodious voice. The presence of the Avaada Foundation directors & other representatives made the event a memorable experience for young cricketers and the local community. Around twenty teams participated featuring hundreds of cricketers and audience of about 2,500 villagers.



Adding to this Mrs. Ritu Patwari, Director of Avaada Foundation commented,“Our mission is to uplift and empower marginalized communities through education, health, and sustainable practices. Together, we can create a future where everyone can thrive”.



Avaada Foundation is actively working to uplift rural and tribal communities and improve their living standards. In villages like Chichlik, Khodala (Robertsganj tehsil), and Argur, Basuhari (Obra tehsil), the foundation is contributing to community development efforts. Recently, the foundation distributed sarees and mosquito nets to over 1500 tribal women in these areas and organized a grand feast for thousands of people on the occasion of Durga Puja.



About Avaada Foundation



Avaada Foundation works in the sector of social development, focusing on its verticals of triple E and H (Education, Employment, Environment and Health) across India. The goal is to uplift society and empower communities who are marginalized via quality education and health care. Avaada Foundation intends to provide quality education, adequate health care, skill-based training and protect the environment.

Company :-Storytellers 101 PR

User :- Sheetal Nanda

Email :...