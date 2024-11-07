Investments In Arms Production, Permission To Launch Deep Strikes On Agenda Of Zelensky's Talks With Rutte
Date
11/7/2024 7:14:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Budapest, Hungary, where the two leaders discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and investments in the Ukrainian production of artillery rounds, drones, and long-range weapons.
Zelensky reported the meeting on social media , Ukrinform saw.
“During the meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, I provided an update on the battlefield situation, specifically highlighting the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia's aggression against Ukraine. A more decisive response from Western countries to North Korea's new role in the Russia-Ukraine war is needed. We also discussed the implementation of decisions made at the NATO Washington Summit, particularly the strengthening of air defense and investments in Ukrainian production of shells, drones, and long-range weapons,” Zelensky wrote.
Read also:
Zelensky, Starmer
talk Victory Plan, support for Ukraine's Army
He emphasized that Ukraine needs permission to use long-range weaponry against military facilities on Russian territory.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Zelensky on Thursday arrived in Budapest for the summit of the European Political Community, where on the sidelines of the event he also met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Archival photo
MENAFN07112024000193011044ID1108863893
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.