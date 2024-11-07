Investments In Arms Production, Permission To Launch Deep Strikes On Agenda Of Zelensky's Talks With Rutte

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the European Community summit in Budapest, Hungary, where the two leaders discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and investments in the Ukrainian production of artillery rounds, drones, and long-range weapons.

Zelensky reported the meeting on social media, Ukrinform saw.

“During the meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, I provided an update on the battlefield situation, specifically highlighting the involvement of North Korean in Russia's aggression against Ukraine. A more decisive response from Western countries to North Korea's new role in the Russia-Ukraine war is needed. We also discussed the implementation of decisions made at the NATO Washington Summit, particularly the strengthening of air defense and investments in Ukrainian production of shells, drones, and long-range weapons,” Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs permission to use long-range weaponry against military facilities on Russian territory.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Zelensky on Thursday arrived in Budapest for the summit of the European Political Community, where on the sidelines of the event he also met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

