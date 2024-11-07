With Trump As U.S. President, Russia Could Face Some Difficult Times Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin realizes that under the presidency of Donald Trump, quite difficult times can await Russia.

Former of Foreign Affairs, Volodymyr Ohryzko, stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, answering the question of whether anyone popped champagne bottles for Vladimir amid the news of Donald Trump's election win.

"Now Putin is playing macho. Everyone congratulated Trump, but Putin din't (Putin did not congratulate publicly, instead, the Kremlin elites congratulated him "covertly", - ed.) This is such a traditional Russian swagger, excuse my language, but it is inherent in their entire elite, puffed up like frogs ", Ohryzko said.

In his opinion, Russians should not expect anything positive from Trump's presidency.

"Mad-drunk Medvedev has already written on Telegram about the 'bitter bipartisan anti-Russian consensus on Capitol Hill', and also that, although Trump is 'stubborn', 'the system is stronger', and therefore 'the question is how much will Trump be forced to donate for war'. The Kremlin does not expect extraordinary gifts for itself from Trump, because he is not independent. Those people measure everything by their own standards: there is one mob boss, and the rest are his slaves. But the U.S. president is no mob boss, he is restricted by law. And this law is guarded by a powerful system of checks and balances. That is why Medvedev is hinting that, whatever Trump will be allowed to do will not necessarily be beneficial for Russia. Even from this bit of information, it can be concluded that the Russians no longer trust Trump and what happened during his first election, when everyone in the Kremlin did dance to the balalaika and drank champagne, will not be repeated. So, I think, quite difficult times can await Russia and the 'axis of evil,'” assures the diplomat.

Ohryzko says that, if Trump's threats to“hit the center of Moscow” are true, it means he is speaking not a diplomatic language, but a language that is understood even by the thugs like Putin very quickly.

"So we'll see. But in any case, I don't believe that at one point, everything in America became pro-Russian. Or that Trump will be calling Moscow before making any decision. By the way, I think Trump, after being burned by his "North Korean tours" (during his first presidency, Trump met with the leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, several times - ed.), will now speak to him in a completely different way. And if his troops do enter Ukraine, believe me, Trump will not take a "deaf-and-dumb stance." After all, he is not one to think too long. His type makes decisions quickly," Ohryzko summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Donald Trump has gained the required number of electoral votes to be elected U.S. President for the second time.