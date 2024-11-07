Ukraine's Electricity Imports Cut By 58% In Oct 2024 Dixi Group

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last month Ukraine's electricity imports reduced by 58% to 181.8 thousand megawatt-hours compared to September 2024.

Meanwhile, the export of electricity increased by 88 times to 60.7 thousand megawatt-hours.

The relevant statement was made by Ukraine's think tank DiXi Group on , referring to the data from the Map portal, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Although electricity imports dropped by 58% last month compared to the September results, they were threefold higher than the October exports,” the report states.

In October 2024, 33% of Ukraine's electricity imports (59.6 thousand megawatt-hours) came from Hungary; 25% (46.3 thousand megawatt-hours) – from Slovakia; 25% (45.1 thousand megawatt-hours) – from Romania; 11% (19.9 thousand megawatt-hours) – from Poland; and 6% (10.9 thousand megawatt-hours) – from Moldova.

At the same time, Ukraine's electricity exports reached 60.7 thousand megawatt-hours last month (compared to 0.7 thousand megawatts in September 2024). Most electricity exports went from Ukraine to Hungary (33%, or 20.2 thousand megawatt-hours), as well as Romania (26%, or 15.5 thousand megawatt-hours), Slovakia (25%, 14.3 thousand megawatt-hours), Poland (12%, or 7.3 thousand megawatt-hours), and Moldova (6%, or 3.5 thousand megawatt-hours).

According to the analysts, 70% of electricity exports took place on October 2-11, 2024. From October 12, 2024, exports began to rapidly decrease, and electricity imports were growing instead.

A reminder that the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) increased the electricity export capacity limit to Ukraine and Moldova by 400 megawatts to 2.1 gigawatts . The new export capacity limit will apply from December 1, 2024.