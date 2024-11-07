Chinese Company Awarded UAE's 490-Million-Dollar Contract To Expand 3D Seismic Survey

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Nov 8 (NNN-WAM) – China Petroleum's BGP Inc., a subsidiary of China National Corporation (CNPC), and a leading provider of geophysical services, has secured a contract valued at 490 million U.S. dollars, from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), to conduct a high-density 3D seismic survey of ADNOC's onshore oil fields.

The contract, announced during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum and (ADIPEC) that concluded yesterday, aims to expand the scope of the high-density land-based 3D seismic survey, a project the ADNOC initiated in 2018, according to the two companies.

During the signing ceremony, Ren Wenjun, executive director of BGP Inc., emphasised his company's commitment to supporting ADNOC's exploration and production goals, with cutting-edge technology and high-quality service.

Ren said, this contract is a continuation of BGP's work in the Middle East, and a significant contribution to the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and the Arab world.

ADNOC's Executive Director of Upstream, Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, highlighted that, the contract exemplifies ADNOC's commitment to harnessing advanced AI tools, to accelerate seismic data interpretation and enhance resource recovery.

The seismic survey project, covering both onshore and offshore areas, across 85,000 square km, offers unprecedented insights into the region's geological complexities, the ADNOC said.

Launched in 1984, the ADIPEC is a landmark regional energy event, drawing over 100 Chinese companies this year, under the theme of AI and sustainable energy transition.– NNN-WAM

