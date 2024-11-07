All-Volunteer Highway Safety Charity Seeks Corporate Partners To Fund App Version Of Proven Driver Education Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We can do this

Heaven can wait. DON'T drive destructively!

I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17!

Decades old highway safety charity, looking to partner to continue to educate and save lives

- William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and PresidentBURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For over 23 years, the all-volunteer highway safety charity, Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), has been dedicated to promoting safe driving habits among high school students. Through their proven driver education program, which has been supplied to over 400,000 teens at no cost since 2003, the charity has successfully educated young drivers on the importance of road safety. Now, to reach even more students, AUADD is seeking corporate partners to help fund the development of an app version of their program.The driver education program provided by AUADD has been praised by educators and parents alike for its effectiveness in teaching young drivers about the dangers of destructive driving. The program covers topics such as defensive driving techniques, understanding traffic laws, and the importance of avoiding distractions while behind the wheel. By making this program available to high school students for free, Americans United Against Destructive Driving has been able to make a significant impact in reducing the number of crashes involving young drivers.With the rise of technology and the increasing use of smartphones among teenagers, AUADD recognizes the need to adapt their program to reach a wider audience. By creating an app version of their driver education program, the charity hopes to make the information more accessible and engaging for young drivers. However, to make this a reality, they are in need of corporate partners to help fund the development and distribution of the app.While we have had great success in reaching and educating over 400,000 teens across America, at the high school level, when we are able to complete the app version of the former paper version of our“turn on safe driving” driver education program, we will be able to use technology to reach over one Million teens per year initially. With the expectation of reaching twice that amount on a yearly basis after year one. To continue to educate teens at the high school level with our proven program, we will need corporate involvement soon. Everyday that goes by, we lose the ability to reach teens and save lives, stated Mr. William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and President of AUADD.Americans United Against Destructive Driving is calling on companies who share their commitment to promoting safe driving habits to join them in their mission. By partnering with AUADD, corporations will not only be supporting a worthy cause, but also making a positive impact in their local communities. Together, we can continue our work towards creating a safer future for our young drivers.For more information on how to become a corporate partner and help fund the app version of Americans United Against Destructive Driving's driver education program, please visit their website at or contact Shawna Baldini at 844-334-9300. Let's join forces.

