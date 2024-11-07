Time After Time By Susan M. Borris: A Novel Of Historical Depth And Insight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SOUTH MONMOUTH, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Time After Time , by Susan M. Borris, offers an exemplary blend of historical accuracy and narrative depth, immersing readers in the rich tapestry of ancient Dacia and contemporary New Orleans.



In Time After Time, Borris constructs a narrative that spans nearly two millennia, connecting the ancient past with the present through a storyline that is both educative and engaging. The opens a window to the ancient world of Dacia, presenting its people, customs, and struggles with remarkable precision and detail. Borris's portrayal of Dacia before and during the Roman conquests is drawn from extensive research, incorporating archaeological findings, historical texts, and expert consultations to ensure the depiction is both accurate and vivid.



Parallel to the historical narrative, the contemporary storyline unfolds in New Orleans, where Desiree Etienne, a descendant of the ancient Dacians, explores her heritage. This modern-day exploration is not just a journey through family history but also an examination of how historical legacies shape personal and collective identities. The novel's present-day segments reflect on the impact of historical consciousness on contemporary life, making history relevant to a 21st-century audience.



The integration of these two periods is handled with a meticulous attention to detail. The transitions between the ancient and modern narratives are seamless, with parallels drawn between characters' experiences across the ages. This narrative approach not only enhances the reader's understanding of the characters and their motivations but also reinforces the themes of legacy, identity, and the enduring impact of history.



Time After Time challenges readers to consider the ways in which our understanding of the past influences our actions and decisions today. Through its detailed historical scenes and thoughtful contemporary insights, the novel encourages a deeper appreciation of the complexities of history and its ongoing relevance to modern society.



The novel's rich historical backdrop provides a fertile ground for discussions about cultural heritage, identity formation, and the ways in which history is remembered and commemorated. It is an ideal read for those who are fascinated by history and its echoes in the modern world, as well as for educators and historians seeking a narrative that faithfully represents the past while connecting it to contemporary issues.



Time After Time serves as a bridge between eras, offering a story that is as informative as it is captivating. It is a significant contribution to historical fiction, appealing to readers who seek depth, accuracy, and relevance in their literary choices.



About the Author



Susan M. Borris has nurtured a passion for writing since middle school. Her academic journey included community college in Elgin, Illinois, and a brief period at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, which was cut short by a friend's illness. Despite the setback, Susan authored her first novel, Lost Identity, displayed her natural flair for storytelling.



Her writing style, marked by emotional depth, realism, and intensity, draws readers into the vivid worlds and lives of her characters. Susan prefers to write with background noise, it helps her focus. Encouraged by a high school English teacher to never alter her unique style, she has faithfully adhered to this advice throughout her career.



Residing near the Pacific Ocean in Oregon, Susan balances her writing with gardening and quality time with her family, including her beloved golden retriever, Murphy. For Susan, writing transcends mere profession-it's a joyful expression of her identity and a key part of her legacy.

