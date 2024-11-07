Marian University Preparatory School Announces The Indiana Choice Scholarship Now Open For Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marian University Preparatory School (MU Prep) is excited to announce that enrollment is open to students across all fifty states, providing a unique faith-based education rooted in values that help transform today's students into tomorrow's leaders. As one of the nation's leading Catholic virtual welcoming students of all faiths, MU Prep offers a rigorous holistic academic experience through a rich interactive curriculum framed in the values of dignity, peace and justice, reconciliation, and responsible stewardship that incorporates college and career exposure opportunities that supports students in achieving their goals, realizing their passions, and forging their futures.

While MU Prep is available to students nationwide, Indiana families have a special opportunity to access tuition assistance through the Indiana Choice Scholarship program. This state-funded scholarship is designed exclusively for Hoosier students, enabling more families within Indiana to benefit from MU Prep's personalized and comprehensive education that includes access to Marian University programs and in-person hybrid learning experiences that occur each semester in each subject.

“Our mission at Marian University Preparatory School is to shape future leaders through a comprehensive educational approach that integrates academic excellence, faith, career and college readiness, and character development opportunities,” said Joe Heidt, Executive Director of MU Prep.“We're thrilled to expand our reach to families across the country, bringing the Marian University legacy of faith-based learning to students everywhere.”

MU Prep's curriculum is carefully designed to meet students' diverse needs, equipping them with the academic foundations necessary for success in higher education, career pathways, and life. By emphasizing leadership skills and faith-based values, MU Prep aims to cultivate a generation of compassionate, driven, and impactful leaders.

Families interested in exploring how MU Prep can transform their child's educational journey are encouraged to apply during the current enrollment period. Indiana families who qualify for the Indiana Choice Scholarship can now take advantage of this support to make MU Prep's exceptional education even more accessible.

For more information about enrollment and eligibility for the Indiana Choice Scholarship, visit Marian University Preparatory School's website at k12.

About Marian University Preparatory School

Marian University Preparatory School provides a faith-based, virtual learning environment dedicated to academic excellence and the development of moral character. With programs available to students across the United States, MU Prep is committed to transforming today's students into tomorrow's leaders.

