Celebrating Excellence In Education -- Committee For Children Announces 2024 Second Step Educator Of The Year Awards

Honoring educators and district leaders nationwide for their exceptional impact on social-emotional education and fostering positive school climates

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong emphasis on student well-being and teacher resilience, Committee for Children recognizes a select group of educators for their impactful contributions to the well-being of children across the nation. Reaching over 26.9 million students in 45,000 U.S. schools, Second Step programs empower educators to support these efforts.

Today, Committee for Children , a global nonprofit championing the development of social-emotional life skills, proudly announces the recipients of its distinguished 2024 Second Step® Educator of the Year Awards .

Second Step Educator of the Year Awards 2024

As the only award of its kind in the industry, it honors educators who are setting new standards in social-emotional practices that support academics and drive meaningful, lasting change in their school communities.

This year introduces a new category - the District Innovator Award - which celebrates visionary district leaders whose advocacy propelled the development of life skills to the forefront across their schools, enriching the lives of students and educators alike.

Hundreds of Second Step users throughout the nation applied for this award, submitting inspiring applications. This year's awardees include:

, Site Coordinator and Elementary Counselor, Project GRAD Kenai Peninsula, Alaska, Kindergarten Teacher, Jessamine Early Learning Village, Kentucky, Social Emotional Center Facilitator, Coweeman Middle School, Washington, Principal, and, Social Worker, Farragut Elementary, Illinois, Director of Student Services for Somerville Public Schools, Massachusetts - the first District Innovator Award recipient

"These exceptional educators demonstrate that social-emotional skills are the foundation for students to connect, solve problems, and thrive in school and in life," said Andrea Lovanhill, CEO of Committee for Children. "We're thrilled to introduce the District Innovator Award to celebrate districtwide efforts to ensure every student benefits from strong social and emotional skills."



Award winners will receive a $500 honorarium, recognition at the Second Step Educator of the Year awards ceremony, and a LinkedIn digital badge.

The awards ceremony premieres on the Second Step YouTube channel today at 12 p.m. PST and will be available to watch later. To learn more, visit secondstep/eya24 .

For additional information on how Second Step programs are making it easy for educators to make a difference in the lives of students, visit SecondStep .

Media Contact:

Jordana Ehling

[email protected]

About Committee for Children

Committee for Children is a nonprofit dedicated to helping children thrive emotionally, socially, and academically, working in partnership with educators and families for 45 years. Visit cfchildren

to learn more.

About Second Step®

Programs

The Second Step family of programs includes social-emotional learning curricula for Early Learning through Grade 12, along with offerings for out-of-school time and adults. Used in over 45,000 schools nationwide, Second Step programs reach 26.9 million children annually. Visit

SecondStep

to learn more.

SOURCE Committee for Children

