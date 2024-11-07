(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NJ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S. Craig Thomas Elected President of the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses



The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) proudly announces the election of S. Craig Thomas, MSN, NP, ACNS-BC, ACNP-BC, CHFN, as its new President for the 2024–2025 term.



With over two decades of expertise in heart failure (HF) care, advanced practice nursing, and clinical leadership, Mr. Thomas brings a wealth of experience and commitment to AAHFN's mission of improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.



S. Craig Thomas has held various influential roles within AAHFN, including serving as Treasurer, Director on the Board, and Lead Nurse Planner for the Education Provider Unit. He has been instrumental in advancing AAHFN's educational initiatives, ensuring adherence to ANCC standards, and fostering continued learning and excellence among heart failure nurses.



Currently, Mr. Thomas is the APP Manager for Ambulatory Cardiology at UVA Health in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he oversees a team of more than 22 advanced practice providers (APPs) and is responsible for managing HF patients and enhancing post-discharge transitions of care. His initiatives at UVA include the development of programs utilizing remote and telehealth technology to improve access to care, resulting in significant improvements in patient outcomes.



S. Craig Thomas has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancing heart failure care throughout his career. As a consultant to the Grand-Aide Foundation and VetAccel, Inc., he has pioneered nurse-led home visit programs that have successfully reduced readmissions by 50–82% at the University of Virginia Medical Center.



Mr. Thomas has also played a vital role in implementing The Joint Commission's Disease-Specific Certification in Heart Failure and was an inaugural member of the Mechanical Circulatory Support Team, where he achieved a 50% reduction in hospital length of stay for patients with mechanical circulatory support needs.



S. Craig Thomas holds a Master of Science in Nursing and a Post Master's Certificate from the University of Virginia and has been an influential figure in both academic and clinical settings as a Clinical Instructor at the UVA School of Nursing and as a leader in various HF-focused initiatives.



AAHFN looks forward to the advancements Mr. Thomas will bring to heart failure nursing during his presidency, guided by his vast experience and dedication to excellence in patient care.



