A New Era In Medicine: How Antibody Drugs Are Revolutionizing Healthcare

"Antibody drugs are advanced medicines designed to target specific disease-causing agents, cancer cells. The behind these drugs is rapidly advancing, and their is expanding globally as more countries and companies invest in developing and using them to treat various illnesses. "

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest study from

BCC Research, Antibody Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets

is expected to grow from $242.6 billion in 2024 to $412.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029."

This study provides a comprehensive look at the different types of antibody drugs, including human, humanized, chimeric, and murine for the treatment of various diseases.

The report includes market projections, regulatory information, and updates on new products and technologies. It also profiles the leading makers of antibody drugs, such as AbbVie and Amgen.

The report focuses on how monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are increasingly used for treating chronic diseases and covers four main application areas: autoimmune diseases, solid tumors, lymphoma and leukemia, and other conditions like asthma and osteoporosis.

(Note: Polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic uses, research applications, or COVID-19 related products are outside of the report's scope.)

Interesting and surprising facts:



By the end of the forecast period, monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies could be used to treat many more conditions beyond just cancer and autoimmune diseases.



New types of antibody drugs, such as antibody-drug conjugates, antibody fragments, and multi-specific antibodies, will boost market growth.

The industry is starting to use AI to help design and develop new antibody drugs.

Factors contributing to the market's growth include:

