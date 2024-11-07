Echo Global Logistics Named To Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Echo achieved a four-star rating for its dedication to environmental sustainability



Echo Global Logistics, ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled and management services, has been named to Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2025 list. This recognition honors the top 500 companies in the U.S. that are engaging in environmental sustainability. Echo achieved a four-star rating for its efforts to create a more sustainable business.

"As a technology-enabled logistics provider, we're constantly identifying new innovations, including in our sustainability initiatives," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Through our advanced data analytics, we strive to create efficient supply chains, reducing waste and decreasing carbon emissions. We're honored to be recognized for our efforts to minimize environmental harm and promote environmental awareness among our company and clients."

"As an industry leader, we're committed to advancing sustainability in the transportation sector," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "One of the ways we're able to do this is through our partnership with the EPA SmartWay program. Based on this data, Echo provides its clients with reporting capabilities to monitor carbon emissions and identify areas of improvement."

The America's Greenest Companies list was determined based on companies' environmental sustainability efforts. Drawing on publicly available data from both public and private organizations, Newsweek evaluated businesses that meet the minimum standards set by the European Union, globally regarded as the most advanced set of standards. Newsweek stated that transparent reporting, innovation, and collaboration are crucial for advancing environmental efforts, an essential need in an urgent fight for global sustainability. By ranking organizations on their efficacy, Newsweek aims to mobilize collective action.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: .



